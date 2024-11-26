Nebraska Football: Are The Huskers Done Winning?
Make no mistake, Saturday's win over Wisconsin put NU in a bowl game for the first time in eight years. It was a big step forward in Matt Rhule's rebuild of the Husker football program.
The celebration began in Memorial Stadium minutes before the final gun sounded. In my neighborhood in Omaha, fireworks began to explode immediately after the game ended.
Why not? The emotions had been building for eight long years. It was time for Husker fans to let loose and show their exhilaration.
Will there be a letdown by the Nebraska players after becoming bowl eligible? Will they be satisfied with just playing in a bowl game? Will they have anything left in their emotional tank to win the next two games?
No way, Wade,
Don't think for one second Nebraska is done trying to win their next two games: Friday at Iowa and NU's bowl game opponent. (Dang, I love saying Nebraska and a bowl game in the same sentence!)
What's To Play For?
Should NU beat Iowa this Friday, NU would end the season at 7-5. Lose the game and the Huskers would finish at 6-6, It would be its first non-losing season since 2016, but having a winning regular season sounds so much better. A bowl win still could give NU a winning season
What about the Huskers' struggles earlier in the year?
NU may have found its way out of the tunnel with its 44-25 victory over the Badgers.
Nebraska won a home game, beat a team they should have beaten and got a win they absolutely needed. (The Huskers didn't want to wait for Black Friday to get their sixth win of the season.)
More impressive was the way NU beat Wisconsin. The week before, Wisconsin's defense held #1 Oregon to a total of 16 points. The Ducks escaped with a three point win. NU laid 44 points on Wisconsin. Those points were also two more than Alabama scored on the Badgers earlier in the year.
The 44 points were also the most NU has scored in any game all season.
Game Balls?
A game ball should be given to NU head coach Matt Rhule for hiring Dana Holgorsen as his new offensive coordinator. And Dana should get one for working his magic in the final three games.
This Husker dog has a lot more hunting left in him.
The Sod Couple Game (NU@Iowa)
The states of Iowa and Nebraska have many things in common. So many that I refer to the two as the Sod Couple. Both states have ag-based economies. Both grow a boat loads of corn, drive tractors, say supper instead of dinner. Both have insufferable climates: Death Valley in the summer and Siberia in the winter. Neither state has a mountain or an ocean.
You get my drift.
So how do the Sod Couple stack up against each other?
Number one: Iowa will run the football (#13 nationally), Passing offense? Not so much. Iowa ranks 129th out of a possible 132 teams in passing offense.
The Hawkeyes rank #12 in scoring defense and #17 in total defense.
In turnover margin, Iowa is ranked #8. The Hawkeyes rely on a smothering defense, a good rushing offense and great special teams play to win games. They will pound the ball and wait patiently for their opponent to make a mistake.
The keys to the game in my view are:
1.) NU needs to stop the run and needs to limit the Hawkeyes to 125 net yards rushing. If they can make Iowa one dimensional, NU stands a good chance of winning.
2.) Nebraska is going to have to run the ball consistently to win.
3.) The Huskers need to win the T/O battle.
4.) Dylan Raiola will need to be near the top of his game.
The last time they visited Iowa in 2022, NU had QB Casey Thompson and WR Trey Palmer. That tandem helped NU to jump out to a 24-0 lead. In the game, NU held Iowa to 124 net yards rushing, won the TOP battle and threw for 278 yards. Nebraska held on for a 24-17 victory.
Can Nebraska's offense led by QB Dylan Raiola and his fleet of receivers be able to upset the Hawkeyes this Friday?
Quote: Don't stop when you're tired. Stop when you're done.
