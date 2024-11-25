All Huskers

2027 4-Star QB Trae Taylor: Nebraska Football 'One Of My Top Choices'

Trae Taylor visited Lincoln for the Wisconsin game and left impressed by more than what he saw on the field.

Kaleb Henry

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game.
Nebraska football made a big impression with Saturday's 44-25 win over Wisconsin. But it wasn't just what happened on the field that stood out to one recruit.

Trae Taylor is a four-star (Rivals) quarterback for the class of 2027. He had visited Lincoln before, but this past weekend was a big one for the prospect. He took to social media Monday to rave about the experience.

"Went to (Nebraska) thinking I was going to say I really looked at the school," Taylor said. "And thought I’d I might be cutting my list more. Left feeling very strong about not just about the football program, but the business program I want to go into. Campus felt safe! Left Lincoln saying I definitely could see myself here. Looking forward to learning more about the program and school. Definitely one of my top choices now"

Taylor visited NU for the Rutgers and Wisconsin games, both Husker wins. While he has visited other schools multiple times over the past year, NU stands out with having him on campus for multiple games this season.

The 6-2, 180-pound QB out of Carmel Catholic in Mundelein, Illinois has offers from more than two-dozen schools. His X bio lists five schools - Maryland, Michigan, Miami, Colorado, and Illinois - and then says "+23".

Nebraska's 2027 class is still looking for its first commitment. The 2026 class has two commits with Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and Dayton Raiola. The 2025 class, which signs next month, is currently at 20 commits.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

