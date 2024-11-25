Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly Claims Fifth Setter of the Week Honor
Bergen Reilly has gone back-to-back in conference honors for the first time in 2024.
The Nebraska volleyball setter claimed the Big Ten Conference's Setter of the Week award for the second consecutive week on Monday, earning her fifth conference honor this season. Reilly has now won the award nine times in her career.
Reilly shares the award with Penn State freshman setter Izzy Starck, as the Nittany Lion racked up over assists, nearly three digs, over one block, and one kill in wins over No. 8 Purdue and RV Washington last week. It is the second time in a month that Starck has claimed the honor, last winning the award on Oct. 28.
Reilly aided the No. 2 Nebraska team to an unbeaten sweep of the week in two matches, averaging 12.83 assists, 11 digs, five kills, four blocks, and two aces in sweeps over Iowa and No. 7 Wisconsin. In the home sweep over the Badgers, Reilly recorded 36 assists, three digs, two kills, and a block.
Against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, the sophomore recorded 41 assists, eight digs, three kills, three blocks, and two aces. Reilly aided Nebraska to a combined .355 hitting percentage on the week, including a blistering .472 against the Hawkeyes. The Big Red hit .259 against Wisconsin.
Reilly has also claimed the Big Ten's Setter of the Week award on Sept. 2, Sept. 16, and Oct. 14. She continues to stay ahead of Starck for most Setter of the Week awards this season, leading five-to-four. In addition to Reilly, Nebraska middle blockers Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, as well as libero Lexi Rodriguez, have all earned weekly honors this season.
Allick and Rodriguez have won two Defensive Player of the Week honors apiece, and Jackson has earned one. Reilly now has nine career Setter of the Week honors to her credit after having been a four-time recipient in 2023.
Nebraska (28-1, 18-0 B1G) continues to lead the Big Ten regular season race with key wins over the top teams in the conference, including No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 9 Purdue, No. 13 Oregon, No. 15 Minnesota, No. 20 USC, and RV Washington. The No. 2 Huskers will travel to Happy Valley to face No. 3 Penn State for a chance to secure the Big Ten championsihp on Friday night.
