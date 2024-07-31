Nebraska Football's Bryce Benhart Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
Watch list season is here!
Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. The award goes annually to the best interior lineman in the nation.
Benhart helped Nebraska to rank second in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season. He was the only Husker to start all 12 games on offense in 2023, and holds 41 career starts, tied for the school record for a Nebraska lineman.
Nebraska has a nation-leading nine Outland Trophies, including six from Husker offensive linemen. Benhart is one of 75 members on the preseason list, including 13 from the Big Ten.
The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, on Jan. 22, 2025.
