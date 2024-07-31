All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Bryce Benhart Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Nebraska football could improve on its nation-leading nine Outland Trophy winners as Husker offensive lineman Bryce Benhart has been named to the watch list for this upcoming season.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Watch list season is here!

Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. The award goes annually to the best interior lineman in the nation.

Benhart helped Nebraska to rank second in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season. He was the only Husker to start all 12 games on offense in 2023, and holds 41 career starts, tied for the school record for a Nebraska lineman.

Nebraska football offensive lineman Bryce Benhart talks at NU's pre-camp media day.
Nebraska football offensive lineman Bryce Benhart talks at NU's pre-camp media day. / Kaleb Henry

Nebraska has a nation-leading nine Outland Trophies, including six from Husker offensive linemen. Benhart is one of 75 members on the preseason list, including 13 from the Big Ten.

The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, on Jan. 22, 2025.

RELATED: Coverage Central: Nebraska Football 2024 Pre-Fall Camp Press Conference

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football