Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Elijah Jeudy to Return in 2025
Nebraska football already has positive returns from 2024 with a junior player deciding to return for his final season of eligibility in Lincoln.
Elijah Jeudy, a defensive lineman from Philadelphia, announced on social media that he will return for his final season in 2025. Jeudy came to Nebraska from Texas A&M after the 2022 season.
Jeudy's 2025 season will be his third in Lincoln. This year, he finished the regular season with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry. He was on a regular rotation spelling starters Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher throughout the 12-game slate.
Jeudy was a participant during Nebraska's Senior Day ceremonies on Nov. 23 but ultmately elected to return to Nebraska. The defensive lineman was featured on offense that day against Wisconsin, leading running back Dante Dowdell in a unique goal-line package that added another touchdown to the Huskers' fourth-quarter lead.
Jeudy had a career-high three tackles against Wisconsin. He has played in every game this season, notably collecting two tackles and a 1-yard tackle for loss against Rutgers.
In 2023, Jeudy played in 11 games and finished with eight tackles with 1.0 tackle for loss and a blocked field goal against Purdue, which was returned for a touchdown by Quinton Newsome. Prior to his stint in Lincoln, Jeudy appeared in just three games for Texas A&M.
Jeudy will aim to be a more featured player for the 2025 Nebraska defensive line and Blackshirts. After sitting behind Robinson and Hutmacher the past two seasons, Jeudy will look to find a starter's role with fellow defensive lineman Keona Davis, Mason Goldman, Vincent Jackson, Cameron Lenhardt, Ashton Murphy, Dylan Parrott, Brodie Tagaloa, Riley Van Poppel, Kai Wallin, and James Williams among others.
With new roster limitations placing a 105-man roster limit on major college football programs, several names from the Huskers could be on the move during the off-season. Nebraska will also continue to await more decisions from juniors.
Nebraska awaits its bowl selection after the Huskers' 6-6 campaign.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.