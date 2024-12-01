Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Needs to Find a Killer Instinct and the Best Coaches
Adam shares his thoughts on the Huskers' loss to Iowa, recaps the season and looks ahead to the future.
In this story:
What does Matt Rhule need to do to fix Nebraska football's issues? Adam Carriker details three things the Huskers must do, and he includes a bonus as well. Also, a season recap, a look ahead to the future and responses to some fan messages. Adam also shares a few things about himself he’s never shared before.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
