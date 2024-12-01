All Huskers

Ohio State Football Tumbles but Remains in Top 10 of Latest Polls

After a hectic rivalry week in college football, the Big Ten Conference still has five programs ranked, including four in the top 10.

Austin Jacobsen

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scores the winning touchdown against Clemson during the fourth quarter.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scores the winning touchdown against Clemson during the fourth quarter. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference still has four programs in College Football Playoff territory after a hectic rivalry weekend in college football.

In the final regular-season USA Today Coaches and Associated Press polls, the Big Ten earned five appearances despite having one of the conference's headliners - previously No. 2 Ohio State - tumbling after a 13-10 loss at home to Michigan. The Buckeyes (10-2, 7-2 B1G) dropped out of contention for the Big Ten Championship Game and fell to No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches rankings.

Oregon (12-0, 9-0 B1G) remained at the top as the only undefeated major college football program. All the other top-10 programs in the previous week's rankings besides the Buckeyes moved up, including No. 2 Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC), No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1 B1G), No. 4 Notre Dame (11-1), No. 5 Georgia (10-2, 6-2 SEC), and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC). The Ducks received all first-place votes this week in both polls.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) attempts a catch during the second half
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden (right) attempts a catch against Washington safety Makell Esteen. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rounding out the top 10 were No. 7/8 SMU (11-1, 8-0 ACC), No. 9 Indiana (11-1, 8-1 B1G), and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 MWC). Despite the loss, Ohio State remained in the top 10 - unlike Miami (10-2, 6-2 ACC), which fell out of contention for the ACC Championship Game due to its 42-38 loss at Syracuse. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 14 in both polls.

The Southeastern Conference held firm with seven programs in the top 25, adding in No. 11 Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 12/13 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 15 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC), and No. 20/22 Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC). Texas A&M, LSU and Florida also received votes. The Aggies were the only other SEC program ranked last week.

The Big Ten's fifth team in the polls is No. 21 Illinois (9-3, 5-3 B1G). The Big 12 featured four programs as Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 B12) rose to No. 13, Iowa State (10-2, 7-2 B12) moved up to No. 16, BYU (10-2, 7-2) inched up to No. 18/17 and Colorado (9-3, 7-2 B12) sits at No. 22/20.

Arizona State wide receiver Derek Eusebio celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against Arizona.
Arizona State wide receiver Derek Eusebio celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against Arizona. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The ACC included the Mustangs in the top 10, while Clemson (9-3, 7-1) fell to No. 17/18. After the Orangemen's upset of the Hurricanes, Syracuse (9-3, 5-3 ACC) sneaked into the top 25 of each poll at No. 25/23.

Non-Power Four conference programs included now-top 10 Boise State, No. 19 UNLV, No. 23/24 Army and No. 24/25 Memphis.

Conference championship weekend matchups are now set for Friday and Saturday, with top 25 matchups in nearly all of the conferences in college football. Friday features the American Championship Game pitting Tulane against No. 23/24 Army and the Mountain West Championship Game with No. 19 UNLV visiting No. 10 Boise State for the Group of Five College Football Playoff bid.

Saturday's slate includes No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Arizona State for the Big 12 title, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game, No. 17/18 Clemson against No. 7/8 SMU for the ACC championship, and No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon for the Big Ten title.

Iowa State fans and players celebrate after the Cyclones' 29-21 over Kansas State,
Iowa State fans and players celebrate after the Cyclones' 29-21 over Kansas State, / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Tennessee
  7. Ohio State
  8. SMU
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. South Carlolina
  14. Miami (FL)
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Clemson
  19. UNLV
  20. Colorado
  21. Illinois
  22. Missouri
  23. Syracuse
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

Coaches Poll

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Penn State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Tennessee
  7. SMU
  8. Ohio State
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Alabama
  12. South Carolina
  13. Arizona State
  14. Miami (FL)
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. BYU
  19. UNLV
  20. Missouri
  21. Illinois
  22. Colorado
  23. Army
  24. Memphis
  25. Syracuse

