Ohio State Football Tumbles but Remains in Top 10 of Latest Polls
The Big Ten Conference still has four programs in College Football Playoff territory after a hectic rivalry weekend in college football.
In the final regular-season USA Today Coaches and Associated Press polls, the Big Ten earned five appearances despite having one of the conference's headliners - previously No. 2 Ohio State - tumbling after a 13-10 loss at home to Michigan. The Buckeyes (10-2, 7-2 B1G) dropped out of contention for the Big Ten Championship Game and fell to No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches rankings.
Oregon (12-0, 9-0 B1G) remained at the top as the only undefeated major college football program. All the other top-10 programs in the previous week's rankings besides the Buckeyes moved up, including No. 2 Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC), No. 3 Penn State (11-1, 8-1 B1G), No. 4 Notre Dame (11-1), No. 5 Georgia (10-2, 6-2 SEC), and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC). The Ducks received all first-place votes this week in both polls.
Rounding out the top 10 were No. 7/8 SMU (11-1, 8-0 ACC), No. 9 Indiana (11-1, 8-1 B1G), and No. 10 Boise State (11-1, 7-0 MWC). Despite the loss, Ohio State remained in the top 10 - unlike Miami (10-2, 6-2 ACC), which fell out of contention for the ACC Championship Game due to its 42-38 loss at Syracuse. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 14 in both polls.
The Southeastern Conference held firm with seven programs in the top 25, adding in No. 11 Alabama (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 12/13 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3 SEC), No. 15 Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC), and No. 20/22 Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC). Texas A&M, LSU and Florida also received votes. The Aggies were the only other SEC program ranked last week.
The Big Ten's fifth team in the polls is No. 21 Illinois (9-3, 5-3 B1G). The Big 12 featured four programs as Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 B12) rose to No. 13, Iowa State (10-2, 7-2 B12) moved up to No. 16, BYU (10-2, 7-2) inched up to No. 18/17 and Colorado (9-3, 7-2 B12) sits at No. 22/20.
The ACC included the Mustangs in the top 10, while Clemson (9-3, 7-1) fell to No. 17/18. After the Orangemen's upset of the Hurricanes, Syracuse (9-3, 5-3 ACC) sneaked into the top 25 of each poll at No. 25/23.
Non-Power Four conference programs included now-top 10 Boise State, No. 19 UNLV, No. 23/24 Army and No. 24/25 Memphis.
Conference championship weekend matchups are now set for Friday and Saturday, with top 25 matchups in nearly all of the conferences in college football. Friday features the American Championship Game pitting Tulane against No. 23/24 Army and the Mountain West Championship Game with No. 19 UNLV visiting No. 10 Boise State for the Group of Five College Football Playoff bid.
Saturday's slate includes No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Arizona State for the Big 12 title, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game, No. 17/18 Clemson against No. 7/8 SMU for the ACC championship, and No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon for the Big Ten title.
Associated Press Top 25
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- South Carlolina
- Miami (FL)
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Clemson
- UNLV
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
- Syracuse
- Army
- Memphis
Coaches Poll
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Miami (FL)
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- BYU
- UNLV
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Army
- Memphis
- Syracuse
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Needs to Find a Killer Instinct and the Best Coaches
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Lost the Mental Game to Iowa
MORE: Iowa Loss Shows the Huskers Still Haven't Overcome the Biggest Hurdle
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebraska-Iowa Wrap with Evan Bland
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football at Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.