Nebraska Football's History Against Every Team on the 2025 Schedule

Get ready, Husker Nation, because the 2025 football season is next month. From opening the season under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium to diving headfirst into the Big Ten gauntlet, the Huskers are set for an exciting year from start to finish.
With Matt Rhule in charge, there is always a story about each game, some with old scores, others with fresh faces and fresh tales to tell. From a revival of old rivalries or scripting new ones against newcomers, each game in this fixture list has its own heartbeat. Let's break down Nebraska's 2025 schedule game by game: when they play, what happened last time, where it happened, and who starred.
Cincinnati Bearcats—Thu, Aug 28, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Game 1 is a time-machine special. Nebraska hasn't seen Cincinnati since 1906, when they beat down the Bearcats 41–0 at Antelope Field in Lincoln. No highlight reels or TikToks to celebrate that game, just a one-sided performance back in the early 20th century. This season opener in 2025 will be their first meeting in 119 years and their first ever in a neutral NFL stadium. It's also the only Thursday night game on the schedule, and it sets the tone for everything that's to come.
All-time record: Nebraska 1-0
Akron Zips—Sat, Sep 6, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
The only time Nebraska ever played Akron was Aug 30, 1997, when the game turned into a blowout party in Lincoln. The Huskers ripped through the Zips 59–14. Quarterback Scott Frost was in full command, rushing for 132 yards and a TD.
Freshman Ahman Green provided a taste of what is to come with two touchdowns and nearly 100 yards by the intermission. It was also the program's 300th win at Memorial Stadium. Akron returns nearly three decades later, and the crowd will be salivating for an encore of that dominating performance.
Of course, the Frost coaching era was supposed to begin with Akron in 2018...
All-time record: Nebraska 1-0
Houston Christian Huskies—Sat, Sep 13, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
It's a fresh start. Houston Christian and Nebraska have never played. The Huskies come to Lincoln for the first time, and Memorial Stadium is going to pop. Although the Huskers will be favored, these early-season games can tell a great deal about a team's depth and readiness for the grind that awaits.
Michigan Wolverines—Sat, Sep 20, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
Remember Oct 27, 2012? Nebraska fans sure do. That night, the Huskers took down No. 20 Michigan 23–9 at home in front of a packed stadium. Ameer Abdullah ran for 101 yards, and the defense locked down a Wolverines offense that fell apart after QB Denard Robinson left the game injured. Michigan's alternate had three interceptions, and Nebraska never relented.
The Huskers would beat the Wolverines the next year too. But it has been four straight for Michigan since, including a 45-7 beatdown in 2023.
All-time record: Michigan 8-4-1
Michigan State Spartans—Sat, Oct 4, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln
Talk about heartbreak. Nebraska was up 20–13 with little time left in East Lansing on September 25, 2021. But MSU's Jayden Reed tied the score on a 62-yard punt return TD, and an OT interception sealed the deal for the Spartans' 23–20 victory. Special-teams disaster for Nebraska. Fast forward to 2025, and the Huskers get a shot at redemption on their home turf.
All-time record: Nebraska 9-4
Maryland Terrapins—Sat, Oct 11, 2025, at SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
Nebraska's last meeting with Maryland, on Nov 11, 2023, was a crushing one. The Huskers turned over the ball five times and yet almost escaped. Maryland put together a game-winning 75-yard drive in the final minutes, and kicker Jack Howes made a game-winning field goal that gave the Terrapins a 13–10 win in Lincoln. The taste still lingers, and the 2025 trip to College Park is a chance to flip the script.
All-time record: Nebraska 2-1
Minnesota Golden Gophers—Fri, Oct 17, 2025, at Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Let's start with the hurtful one: in 1945, Minnesota delivered Nebraska's worst-ever home loss—61–7. More recently, in 2023, it was another stinger: a 13–10 OT away loss. Nebraska did have its opportunities, though missed opportunities and turnovers were its bane. The Gophers have been a thorn of late, and this Friday night game is one the Huskers won't want to give away.
All-time record: Minnesota 37-25-2
Northwestern Wildcats—Sat, Oct 25, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
How do you get a game played in Dublin, Ireland, out of your head? Nebraska and Northwestern opened the 2022 season overseas, and the Wildcats overcame multiple double-digit deficits to win 31–28. QB Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two scores, and Nebraska was dominated in terms of time of possession and effectiveness. The Huskers won the next season back in Lincoln, but Ireland will always come up when Nebraska-Northwestern is on.
All-time record: Nebraska 10-7
USC Trojans—Sat, Nov 1, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
USC's newbie QB sensation Jayden Maiava celebrated his coming-out party against Nebraska on Nov. 16, 2024, with three TD passes and a fourth rushing TD in a 28–20 Trojan win in L.A. The Huskers battled bravely but could not close the distance. USC now travels to Lincoln for a first-ever Big Ten matchup in Memorial Stadium. Expect a rowdy crowd.
All-time record: USC 5-0-1
UCLA Bruins—Sat, Nov 8, 2025, at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
The Nov 2, 2024, encounter stung. Nebraska played crisply initially, but UCLA's Ethan Garbers provided two setup scores, and LB Kain Medrano turned things around with a pick-six soon after halftime. Final tally: 27–20, Bruins. Playing in the iconic Rose Bowl in 2025 adds some zing to this rematch.
All-time record: Tied 7-7
Penn State Nittany Lions—Sat, Nov 22, 2025, at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Nebraska visited Happy Valley in 2017 and walked into a firecracker explosion. Penn State 56, Nebraska 44. Saquon Barkley ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns. QB Trace McSorley contributed 325 yards passing with three TDs of his own. Nebraska made a comeback with some late scoring, but could not stop the bleeding. The Huskers got revenge in 2020 with a 30-23 win in Lincoln.
All-time record: Nebraska 10-8
Iowa Hawkeyes—Fri, Nov 28, 2025, at Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
Few rivalries burn as brightly as Nebraska-Iowa. The 2024 Black Friday game ended in disaster: 10-10 with seconds left, Iowa booted a 53-yard field goal to defeat them 13-10. There was drama, too. Nebraska refused a pregame handshake, and it heated up after the game. This 2025 rematch in Lincoln might be the emotional high point of the season.
All-time record: 30-2-3
