Nebraska Leads Boston College at Halftime of the Pinstripe Bowl

Despite a pair of turnovers, the Huskers are out in front in New York.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson scores the game's first touchdown.
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson scores the game's first touchdown. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In the first bowl game for the program since 2016, Nebraska football has the lead at halftime.

The Huskers are up 13-2 at the break at Yankee Stadium on the Boston College Eagles. This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Harlem native Rahmir Johnson got the Big Red on the board with a four-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. Kwinten Ives, led by defensive lineman Ty Robinson in at fullback, extended the lead with a two-yard score late in the second quarter.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates a defensive stop.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But Boston College has threatened. The Eagles blocked the extra point on the second touchdown and returned it to the house for two points. They've also been inside the Nebraska 35 on all four possessions, settling for a missed field goal and a trio of turnovers on downs.

BC's offense has put up 197 yards, including 157 through the air on 13-of-20 passing from Grayson James.

Nebraska's offense has produced 189 yards, with 132 coming through the air from quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Huskers have also given the ball away twice via an interception and a fumble. The Blackshirts have five tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks from Ty Robinson and Vincent Shavers.

Boston College will have the ball to begin the second half.

Nebraska Athletics Halftime Notes

  • Senior offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson each played in their 60th career game at Nebraska, a school record. Benhart set a new Nebraska record with his 54th career start, surpassing place-kicker/punter Alex Henery who started 53 games.
  • Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards the first half, pushing his season passing total to 2,727 yards, setting a Nebraska freshman passing record. The previous record was 2,617 yards by Adrian Martinez in 2018.
  • Nebraska’s first scoring drive of the day covered 75 yards in 15 plays and consumed 6:32. It was the Huskers’ third scoring drive of the season of at least 15 plays.
  • Senior running back Rahmir Johnson, a Harlem native, scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and the seventh of his career to open the scoring.
  • Redshirt freshman running back Kwinten Ives, a native of Beverly, N.J., scored his first career touchdown run on a two-yard run in the second quarter.
  • Freshman linebacker Vincent Shavers had five tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the first half, all career highs.
  • Nebraska had nine game captains for today’s game, seniors Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford, John Bullock, DeShon Singleton, Ty Robinson, Rahmir Johnson, MJ Sherman, Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott.

