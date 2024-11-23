Nebraska Football Leads Wisconsin 24-10 at Halftime
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 30 minutes away from clinching bowl eligibility.
Nebraska leads Wisconsin 24-10 at halftime. The winner of this game will get to a sixth win on the season and become bowl eligible.
The Huskers got a kickoff return to midfield to open the game. That turned into a short field, and, eventually, a touchdown run by Heinrich Haarberg.
Wisconsin answered with a touchdown drive, but the Badgers struggled offensively the rest of the half, adding just one field goal. Wisconsin missed two other field goals.
Nebraska added touchdowns from Dante Dowdell and Jahmal Banks. After the Banks touchdown with 17 seconds to go, Wisconsin fumbled on the first play to give Nebraska a chance to score again. John Hohl drilled the 37-yard field goal to send the Big Red into the half with the lead.
NU has 237 total yards to UW's 205. The Huskers have a two-yard advantage in passing and a 78-48 lead in rushing yards.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is 17-for-22 passing. Emmett Johnson is leading the ground attack with 51 yards on eight carries.
Wisconsin will have the ball to begin the second half.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Senior offensive tackle Bryce Benhart started his 52nd career game. He is tied with Ralph Brown for the most starts in Nebraska history by a non-kicker. He is one start behind the overall record holder, place-kicker Alex Henery, who had 53 career starts.
- Junior quarterback Heinrich Haarberg opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run on the opening series. It was Haarberg’s first rushing touchdown of the season and the sixth of his career.
- True freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. caught four passes for 40 yards in the first half He increased his season receptions total to 44, setting a school record for catches by a true freshman, bettering the 40 receptions by Wan’Dale Robinson in 2019. The overall freshman receptions record is 55.
- Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell had a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for his team-leading ninth rushing touchdown of the season. He is one shy of becoming the first Husker since 2019 with 10 rushing TDs in a season (Dedrick Mills, 10, 2019).
- Senior receiver Jahmal Banks caught his third TD pass of the season in the second quarter, and his first TD catch in six games.
- Place-kicker John Hohl made a 37-yard field goal to conclude the first-half scoring. Hohl has now connected on six straight field goals.
- Nebraska’s 24 first-half points were its most since scoring 28 in the first half against Colorado.
- Today’s game captains were seniors Bryce Benhart, Isaac Gifford, John Bullock and Nash Hutmacher.
