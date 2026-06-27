Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Illinois

A measuring-stick game awaits on Nov. 6 when the Huskers travel to Champaign.

For the first time since an overtime loss inside Memorial Stadium in September of 2024, Nebraska will square off against Illinois. Since that meeting, the Huskers have gone 11-11, while the Fighting Illini have gone 15-7.

Here's an early look at what Illinois is expected to bring to the table this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and what the Big Red will need to do to come out with a win against a team that's gone 12-2 at home over the past two years.

Previously Covered: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Oregon, and Washington

Offensive Outlook

In 2025, Illinois took full advantage of one of the easiest schedules in the Big Ten. That's not a knock, considering Nebraska couldn't do the same. Even so, the Fighting Illini won just two conference games against bowl-eligible teams. Their remaining victories came against sub-.500 Big Ten opponents, non-conference Power Four foes, or Group of Six programs.

Regardless of the competition, Illinois won because of the steady play of senior quarterback Luke Altmyer. The veteran threw for more than 3,000 yards while posting an impressive 22-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

But Altmyer has since moved on to the NFL. Illinois added former East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser via the transfer portal as a result. Houser enters 2026 with more than 6,400 career passing yards, 58 total touchdowns, and 26 collegiate starts under his belt, giving the Fighting Illini an experienced replacement as they look to reload. There are plenty of question marks surrounding the unit entering the fall, but little doubt head coach Bret Bielema will have his guys ready to go.

Offensive Player to Watch: Kaden Feagin

The Fighting Illini had one of the most physically imposing running backs in college football a season ago. However, in 2026, they're moving him to tight end. Rising senior Kaden Feagin, listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, is coming off a junior campaign in which he rushed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries.

Interestingly, Feagin's longest run in 2025 went for just 26 yards, while his longest reception was good for 64. His combination of size and athleticism makes him a unique matchup for any and every defense, and the position change could unlock an entirely new dimension of Illinois' offense.

Few players in the country offer what Feagin does. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. would be wise to maximize those traits. If the transition goes as planned, don't be surprised if the former four-star recruit emerges as a breakout player in 2026.

Defensive Outlook

Illinois finished the 2025 season ranked 46th nationally in total defense. Following the Fighting Illini's bowl win over Tennessee, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry left the program for the same role at Notre Dame. Bobby Hauck is set to take over and implement a new-look 3-3-5 scheme.

Nebraska found plenty of success running the same system under former defensive coordinator Tony White, something Illinois likely took into consideration. However, installing a new scheme while replacing key contributors won't be easy.

The biggest loss comes along the defensive front, where Gabe Jacas departed for the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher recorded 11 sacks as a senior, accounting for more production than the rest of the Illini's defensive line combined. Replacing the All-Big Ten First-Team selection will be one of Bielema and Hauck's biggest challenges in 2026.

Defensive Player to Watch: Xavier Scott

Redshirt senior cornerback Xavier Scott has been the leader of Illinois' secondary for several seasons and returns for one final year in Champaign. In 2025, the 5-foot-11 defensive back started the Fighting Illini's first three games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Even so, Scott enters the upcoming fall with 28 career starts, 120 tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He earned preseason First-Team All-Big Ten honors from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, along with Fourth-Team All-America recognition from Athlon in 2025. He also earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors from the media following his junior season in 2024.

If Scott returns to pre-injury form, he'll once again be one of the Big Ten's best cornerbacks and an NFL Draft-level prospect. Nebraska's wide receivers will have their hands full, as Scott has the potential to be one of the best secondary defenders the Huskers face all season.

Illinois has hired Montana head coach Bobby Hauck as its new defensive coordinator, per the team.



Led by Hauck, Montana finished in the top 10 of the FCS rankings each of the last three seasons, including No. 3 this past season. pic.twitter.com/CxPWy9rdUg — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 9, 2026

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

New defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck has proven himself as a successful head coach, but how quickly can he install a new system in the Big Ten? Between implementing a 3-3-5 scheme and replacing significant production along the defensive line, Illinois could be in for an adjustment period this fall.

The Fighting Illini have added five defensive linemen from the Group of Five and FCS ranks. How quickly those additions adjust could be the difference in several conference games.

For a program that's consistently finished near the top of the conference standings under the current regime, that uncertainty is hard to ignore. There's no hiding weaknesses in the Big Ten. Bielema's staff will be tasked with getting that unit to gel. If not, they risk the chance to take a step back in 2026.

My Outlook for the Game

The Fighting Illini have been one of the conference's most formidable home teams over the past two years, posting a 12-2 record in Champaign. Winning on the road will be far from easy for the Big Red.

Even so, this may be Bielema's most vulnerable team. Illinois enters 2026 with a new quarterback, a new defensive coordinator, and significant turnover along the offensive and defensive lines. That doesn't typically lead to success in the Big Ten.

On paper, Nebraska should have every opportunity to win this game. The Huskers appear to have the more talented roster overall, but they'll need to prove they can capitalize on that advantage in a matchup like this. In recent years, the Huskers have struggled to win these games. In year four, that has to change. If NU wants to take the next step, this feels like a game they need to have. Nov. 6 will prove if they're capable of doing just that.