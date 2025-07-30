Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Trap Road Trip to Maryland
There’s always that one game on the calendar that sneaks up on you. It doesn’t come with flashy headlines or massive rankings, but it actually carries all the ingredients for chaos. For Nebraska, Oct. 11 at Maryland might be exactly that.
Right after battling the Michigan schools and just before another physical road test at Minnesota, this trip to College Park has all the makings of a trap game. It’s a long flight, an Eastern time zone kickoff, and a date with a Maryland team that’s hungry to bounce back after a tough 2024. For Matt Rhule and the Huskers, this one will test focus, stamina, and emotional maturity.
SECU Stadium and a Team on the Rebound
The Big Red will make their way to SECU Stadium in College Park for a matchup that kicks off somewhere between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CDT. The exact time is still to be determined, but one thing’s for sure: this is no gimme. It will be big.
SECU isn’t the most intimidating venue in the Big Ten, but it can come alive when the Terps are competitive. Especially when they sense a chance to ruin someone's season. Nebraska’s away record under Rhule has been a work in progress, so winning on the road, especially out east, is high on the development checklist.
Maryland, led by seventh-year head coach Mike Locksley, is coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2024. That followed three straight bowl wins and back-to-back eight-win seasons. Last year’s collapse, according to Locksley, came down to NIL turmoil. “Losing the locker room” was the phrase he used. But 2025 brings a fresh start and a new-look squad aiming to prove last year was a fluke.
The biggest storyline for the Terrapins will be at quarterback, where former UCLA transfer Justyn Martin is expected to take the reins after the graduation of longtime starter Taulia Tagovailoa.
Martin fits the mold of a Locksley QB: mobile, strong-armed, and built for tempo. The offense will again emphasize speed, spacing, and quick decisions, exactly the kind of attack that can put stress on Nebraska’s aggressive 3-3-5 defense.
Maryland’s weapons include incoming receivers like Kaleb Webb (Tennessee) and Jalil Farooq (Oklahoma), who are expected to stretch the field. Running back Roman Hemby is gone, having transferred to Indiana, so new names will need to step up in the backfield.
On defense, the Terps return standout corner Jalen Huskey and have added pieces like Jamare Glasker (Wake Forest) and Dontay Joyner (Arkansas State) to help fortify a secondary that’s often the strength of their defense. The front seven, however, remains a question mark, especially against the run.
Strength vs. Speed Can Be A Style For Their Clash
This matchup shapes up as a classic strength-versus-speed battle. Nebraska’s offensive line, bolstered by Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett at left tackle and Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler at right guard, has the size and physicality to control the game on the ground. If they can dominate up front, Nebraska’s running backs like Emmett Johnson could have a field day and keep Maryland’s offense off the field entirely.
On the outside, Dylan Raiola will be tested by a Maryland secondary that plays a lot of aggressive man coverage. With new transfer receivers like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter in the fold, Raiola will need to read quickly and get the ball out fast. And especially if the Terps bring heat from their front.
That means edge defenders like Cam Lenhardt and linebackers such as Dasan McCullough and Marques Watson-Trent will need to play assignment-sound football to limit explosive plays and bottle up any RPOs that Martin and the offense try to spring.
The Trap Game Factor and Redemption on the Road
This game sits in a dangerous spot on the schedule. With Michigan likely being a high-emotion contest and Minnesota looming as another physical challenge, the risk is real that Nebraska could walk into College Park flat, tired, or simply overlooking the Terps. However, this isn’t just any mid-season road trip. It's a chance to show maturity and win the kind of games that define contenders.
And then there’s payback.
Nebraska still remembers the sting of their 13–10 loss to Maryland in 2023, when Jack Howes drilled a walk-off field goal to snap a four-game losing streak and make the Terrapins bowl eligible. That one hurt especially since it came in Lincoln.
This time, it’s on Maryland’s turf. A dominant performance would not only help heal that memory but signal that Nebraska is done playing down to opponents and ready to take the next step. It’s about more than a win; it’s about showing they can take care of business when the stakes feel smaller but the consequences are huge.
Come Oct. 11, we’ll find out if the Huskers are truly built for the road or still learning how to avoid the potholes.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.