Nebraska Football Post-Spring Stock Report: EDGE

Nebraska needs more from its defensive line, and that starts with Roy Manning’s EDGE group.

For the Big Red, under first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, that means finding similar success to what the Aztecs had a season ago. Bringing Manning to Lincoln with him, the pair will look to do it again on the biggest stage yet.

Here’s where NU's defensive EDGE unit stands after spring, from gauging the position's stock to lingering questions heading into the fall.

Previously Covered: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Tackle

Updated Depth Chart

Spring ball did not produce a clear-cut depth chart, but it did reveal a fairly defined top group for Manning’s unit heading into next year. The expected names remain in place, though the production must improve from what the group delivered in 2025.

Williams Nwaneri headlines the room after transferring from Missouri last offseason. The former five-star led returning players with 2.5 sacks a season ago, a number that highlights both his potential and the need for greater impact moving forward.

Cam Lenhardt and Kade Pietrzak are also expected to factor into the top rotation. Both showed flashes in their respective roles, but like Nwaneri, they will be counted on for more consistent production in 2026.

Nebraska also added Anthony Jones through the transfer portal. As a fairly experienced addition, his impact could play a significant role in shaping the unit’s ceiling this fall.

The Top Group (In No Specific Order):

So: Williams Nwaneri

Sr: Cam Lenhardt

So: Kade Pietrzak

Sr: Anthony Jones

Others Who Could Contribute:

So: Willis McGahee IV

Jr: Mac Markway

So: Jordan Ochoa

Trending Up or Down?

NU's success in 2026 will hinge on improvement along the defensive line. The offense no longer appears to be the issue, but the Huskers must take a step forward at the line of scrimmage. That starts with fixing a run defense that ranked near the bottom nationally in 2025, a significant drop from the top 10 unit under Tony White's guidance in 2024.

A return to that level is not required, but the Big Red will need to find consistency at the point of attack. Climbing into the top half of the country would represent meaningful progress. For the edge group, it begins with doing its job. Setting the edge and limiting explosive runs must become the standard, not an exception.

Regardless, there are reasons for optimism. The move to a four-man front should better suit the personnel and lessen responsibilities for each player at the line of scrimmage. It also allows players like Nwaneri to play more intentionally, which could unlock more production. If that happens, the unit has a chance to take a step forward, with the program as a whole not far behind.

Transfer Portal Impact

There is a case to be made that Nebraska needed to do more in the portal at this position. I won't disagree. Still, the addition it did make is expected to contribute, at the very least. Jones arrives from UCLA with one year of eligibility remaining and brings experience to a group that needs it, even if his path has included five stops in as many years.

At the same time, NU's approach suggests financial limitations via the portal. If resources were not a factor, the Huskers likely would have added more proven production and depth on the edge. Instead, the staff made a more bang-for-your-buck move, likely hoping development from the players retained takes place.

Now, the Big Red will need internal growth to close the gap, much like Fred Hoiberg did with his roster. If that happens, the group can outperform expectations and stabilize the position moving forward. Doing so in 2026 could lead to fewer monetary restrictions for roster needs next offseason.

What Changed Since 2025?

The EDGE position is a new label under Aurich’s system, but the responsibilities are largely the same. The key difference is how it takes place structurally. Nebraska now plays with an additional defender at the line of scrimmage, which spreads out gap responsibilities and creates more favorable matchups on the outside.

For the players, that means less responsibility on each snap. Instead of balancing multiple roles, they can focus on a more defined task, which should help a group that was already undersized find more consistent success next year.

Even with those changes, development remains priority number one. If the unit does not improve, questions will follow about how the staff handled the transfer portal. NU may not have had the resources to address every need, but the expectation is that the moves it did make will translate to more wins in 2026. Jogging out another defensive line that combines for just 12.5 sacks on the year does not prove that point.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

A recurring theme for this group is development, and no player embodies that more than Williams Nwaneri. Like Elijah Pritchett on the offensive line, the former five-star was brought in to make an impact. And the expectation has always been clear.

In 2025, he showed flashes as a redshirt freshman, but the production did not fully match the standard set for a player of his caliber. With another year in the program, the next step is turning that potential into more consistent stats.

Nwaneri entered college as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, and now, heading into his third season, it is time for that talent to translate to the field. If it does, it raises the ceiling of the entire program. If not, the Huskers will be left searching for answers at a position that has the potential to change the outlook of a season yet again.