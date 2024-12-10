Husker Football: Is the Program in Turmoil?
Anyone who thought things would quiet down once the Husker football regular season ended might want to reconsider. Why?
In about one week, Husker fans have seen:
1.) Three Husker assistants (Tony White, Terrance Knighton and Garret McGuire) leave the program.
2.) At least 15 Husker scholarship players enter the portal including the likes of QB Daniel Kaelin, RB Gabe Ervin, Jr, WR Malachi Coleman, DE Jimari Butler, WR Dae'vonn Hall, DL Vincent Jackson, DE Kai Wallin and CB Dwight Bootle
3.) RB Emmett Johnson announce he was going to transfer, then decided to stay at NU.
4.) Huskers sign 20 players in the Class of '25.
5.) NU accept an invitation to play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
6.) Kentucky WR coach Daikiel Shorts hired as WR coach at NU. (Kentucky went 4-8 for the season and isn't bowl eligible.)
7.) Defensive analyst John Butler named as the Husker DC for the bowl game.
Other than that, it's been a quiet week in Lake Wobegon. Digesting all the news is like trying to get a cup of water from a fire hydrant.
Where to begin?
Perhaps the biggest bomb that was dropped on the Husker football program this past week was when Husker DC Tony White declared he was leaving NU to take a similar job at Florida State.
We knew White's career was going to be short at NU, but most of us thought he'd leave to take a head coaching position. But for a lateral move on a team that went 2-10 this season? That's a real head scratcher.
Then the news broke that Husker DL coach Terrance Knighton would be joining him at FSU.
Huh?
What's going on? Neither coach will be with NU for the bowl game. Isn't that odd? If you helped get Nebraska to its first bowl game in eight years, why would you leave before the game is played?
Apparently, White left because he is from Florida and has a lot of family there. What I know of Tony White is that he's a man of high character. For now, I'll accept his reason. But what about Knighton? He was born in Connecticut and played college ball at Temple University.
That's another head scratcher. For now, we say good-bye to them (and Garret McGuire). Maybe we should stock up on some extra strength Selsun Blue...
As to whether the Husker football is in turmoi: that's just the way things are now in the world of college football. Better get used to it, because things aren't likely to get better any time soon.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Grandson Will and I review the latest Husker football news. We also look at Nebraska volleyball's ride through the NCAA tournament thus far. Amy Williams' 8-1 women's basketball team gets some love, too.
