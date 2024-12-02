All Huskers

Nebraska Football Running Back Gabe Ervin Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

After spending much of his Husker career injured, Ervin will have a year of eligibility at his next school.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. runs against the Northern Illinois Huskies during a 2023 game in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. runs against the Northern Illinois Huskies during a 2023 game in Lincoln. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The calendar has flipped and the transfer portal window is fast approaching.

The first news of the month for Nebraska football comes from Gabe Ervin Jr. Multiple reports indicated the Husker running back will enter the portal when it opens on Dec. 9.

Out of Buford High School in Georgia, Ervin enrolled at Nebraska in January of 2021. He started two games that fall before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma and utilizing a redshirt.

Ervin played in eight games in 2022, rushing for 94 yards. He had his best season statistically as a Husker in 2023, despite another season-ending injury. Ervin rushed for 196 yards over three games.

This past season, Ervin appeared in eight games, taking 14 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

