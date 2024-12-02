Nebraska Football Running Back Gabe Ervin Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
The calendar has flipped and the transfer portal window is fast approaching.
The first news of the month for Nebraska football comes from Gabe Ervin Jr. Multiple reports indicated the Husker running back will enter the portal when it opens on Dec. 9.
Out of Buford High School in Georgia, Ervin enrolled at Nebraska in January of 2021. He started two games that fall before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma and utilizing a redshirt.
Ervin played in eight games in 2022, rushing for 94 yards. He had his best season statistically as a Husker in 2023, despite another season-ending injury. Ervin rushed for 196 yards over three games.
This past season, Ervin appeared in eight games, taking 14 carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.
MORE: Report: Nebraska Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton to Go to Florida State
MORE: Report: Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Tony White to be Hired for Same Position at Florida State
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Debuts in Top 50 of First NET Rankings
MORE: Dave Feit: Giving the Game Away
MORE: Nebraska's Disappointing Finish Raises the Stakes for Bowl Game and 2025 Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.