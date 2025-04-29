Nebraska Football Recruiting Target Commits to Arizona State
In the world of recruiting, you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, they lost out on one of their top wide receiver targets in the 2026 class.
On Monday afternoon, Nebraska Cornhuskers wideout target Nalin Scott from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Scott recently visited the Cornhuskers early in April, which was the last reported visit that the McEachern star took. Scott is a four-star wide receiver and one of the 11 current commits in the boat for the Sun Devils.
Scott is expected to be one of the biggest steals in the class as he looks to take his pure talent from Georgia and apply it to his college career in the future out west with the Sun Devils. The Cornhuskers will now dig deeper in the bag when searching for players to get in the boat including another Georgia Higfh School wide receiver as they continue to target Carrollton High School wideout Ryan Mosley.
The Cornhuskers only have three commits as of now as they have a safety commit in CJ Bronaugh, a quarterback commit in Dayton Raiola, and a wide receiver commit in Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. Luckily for teams like Nebraska, the prime recruiting months are about to take place as official visits are beginning very soon.
