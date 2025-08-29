Nebraska vs. Cincinnati: Defensive Grades, Standouts, Film Takeaways
In a season-opening clash that doubled as a test for both programs, Nebraska and Cincinnati delivered a defensive chess match at Arrowhead Stadium.
For the Huskers, it was an opportunity to showcase Matt Rhule’s third-year defensive identity, featuring aggressive fronts, versatile safeties, and improved pursuit angles. Cincinnati countered with tempo, misdirection, and a quarterback who tested Nebraska’s eye discipline and linebacker spacing. This breakdown dives into the film, grading individual performances, spotlighting schematic wins and losses, and identifying which defenders are trending up after Week 1.
In front of 72,884 fans, most in Husker red, Nebraska opened its season with a gritty 20–17 win over Cincinnati. While Dylan Raiola and Emmett Johnson handled the offensive headlines, it was the defense that quietly authored the game’s defining moments. From Malcolm Hartzog’s game-sealing interception to the front seven’s control of tempo, Matt Rhule’s third-year unit showed signs of maturity, versatility, and schematic clarity.
Defensive Grades by Position Group
Defensive Line: B+
Nebraska’s front four didn’t rack up sacks, but they consistently reset the line of scrimmage. Williams Nwaneri anchored well against inside zone and duo looks, leading the Nebraska defensive line with six total tackles. The unit held gap responsibility and offered backside pursuit throughout the game.
Linebackers: B
Linebacker Javin Wright played fast and physical, logging five total tackles. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s mobility stressed Nebraska’s edge integrity, as two of his scrambles capitalized on overextended rush lanes and delayed linebacker flow. Still, the backers tackled well in space and communicated effectively on motion shifts.
Secondary: A
Defensive back Malcolm Hartzog’s interception in the end zone with 34 seconds left was the exclamation point, but the secondary’s work started early. Cincinnati managed just 69 passing yards, and Nebraska’s defensive back allowed only one explosive play over 20 yards and recorded five pass breakups.
Defensive Standout
DeShon Singleton (Senior DB)
DeShon Singleton delivered a veteran-caliber performance in Nebraska’s season-opening win over Cincinnati, anchoring the secondary with poise and physicality. He led the Huskers in tackles with seven while anchoring their secondary. Singleton limited deep shots over the middle and helped bracket Cincinnati’s slot receivers, forcing shorter throws and checkdowns. As one of Nebraska’s team captains, Singleton set the tone early, both vocally and with his play speed.
Film Takeaways
Nebraska’s defensive execution against Cincinnati was layered and disciplined, starting with pre-snap disguise and post-snap rotation that consistently disrupted Brendan Sorsby’s reads. The Huskers showed two-high shells but rotated into Cover 3 and quarters, muddying the picture and forcing checkdowns throughout the night. Against the run, they maintained strong gap integrity on zone reads, with backside pursuit closing off cutback lanes and limiting explosive plays.
Nebraska’s defense didn’t merely hold its ground; it set the tone. Despite a tight final score, the Huskers controlled the rhythm of the game, owning the clock with a 39:30 to 20:30 time-of-possession edge. That disparity speaks volumes about defensive efficiency and the synergy between all three phases. If this unit continues to pair schematic flexibility with steady individual development, it won’t just compete in the Big Ten; it’ll frustrate and disrupt.
