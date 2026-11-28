How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Iowa on PFF
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Allowing Iowa to go 4-for-4 on scoring opportunities in the red zone was never going to be enough.
Down several of their top defenders to close out the regular season, the Huskers finally looked like something other than the top-10 defensive unit we've come to know.
In total, 22 defenders saw action Friday in NU's 24-point loss to the Hawkeyes. Here are their final grades and snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)
PFF Grading Scale
- Elite: 90-100
- Good: 80-89
- Above Average: 70-79
- Average: 60-69
- Below Average: 50-59
- Poor: 40-49
- Very Poor: Below 40
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Lenhardt
4th
46
63.0
78.5
57.1
60.0
62.0
Terry
2nd
36
68.8
43.8
55.3
-
66.5
Van Poppel
4th
36
70.0
27.6
55.5
-
67.6
Pietrzak
2nd
35
56.3
72.2
64.8
-
60.9
Nwaneri
3rd
32
78.1
41.6
66.1
-
78.2
Ochoa
3rd
15
48.3
-
60.3
60.0
50.7
Stoudmire
6th
13
57.8
-
57.8
-
56.8
Berymon
1st
12
75.7
72.4
58.8
-
76.2
Parrott
5th
9
68.3
70.2
60.0
-
69.9
Goldman
4th
5
63.3
71.3
-
60.0
64.7
Jones
2nd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Defensive Line
Several Husker defensive linemen recorded some of their most productive performances of 2026, but none played better than edge rusher Williams Nwaneri in Friday's game. The 6-foot-7 junior recorded a team-high run-defense and overall grade while being credited with three quarterback hurries, two solo tackles, and a sack.
Nebraska native Tyson Terry continued to see a bigger workload to end the year, surpassing his previous career high in snaps (17 against Ohio State) by playing 36 defensive snaps in his first Heroes Trophy matchup. Terry had two tackles against the Hawkeyes.
Though his grade might not fully reflect it, Cam Lenhardt has been coming into his own. The senior was credited with six tackles, including one for a loss, after totaling four tackles and a sack against Ohio State. Having Lenhardt back next fall would be a big plus. By all indications, it sounds like that will be the case for the former four-star recruit who signed with Nebraska in the 2023 recruiting class.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Foster
3rd
58
68.1
49.7
56.2
63.1
66.8
Shavers
3rd
53
55.0
57.7
56.7
53.7
52.6
Merritt
2nd
7
66.9
73.1
-
60.9
68.4
Wacker
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Linebackers
Down Owen Chambliss for the third straight week, NU's linebacker room, and defense for that matter, finally looked as if it missed having him on the field. Chambliss, who started all eight games he was available for this fall, has a chance to go pro after this season. According to Pro Football Network, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is a projected sixth-round pick. Whether or not he returns to Rob Aurich's defense in 2027 will have major implications for the outlook of Nebraska's linebacker room a year from now.
In his place were Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster, who had both been playing at a relatively high level until this week. Despite being injured, Shavers chose to play, but his grade reflected how his body likely felt.
Foster's 58 defensive snaps were the most he's played all year. He finished with three tackles, two of which were solo. Shavers and Foster were each charged with a missed tackle, accounting for two of NU's eight total missed tackles against the Hawkeyes.
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
Odem
1st
60
71.3
69.9
55.4
57.9
61.2
Jones
3rd
60
61.7
80.6
58.6
65.1
64.1
Evans
4th
60
75.3
82.0
-
43.1
52.0
Benning
3rd
42
65.8
80.6
-
66.9
67.6
McDougle
5th
39
60.5
62.6
76.8
57.8
63.1
Conn
4th
21
66.4
40.1
-
47.3
53.6
Guthrie
3rd
17
66.7
73.1
-
73.2
74.9
Defensive Backs
Freshman cornerback Danny Odem was a five-star recruit for a reason, and despite his overall grade in Friday's loss, he showed why NU believed in his potential. Odem led the Huskers' defense with 10 tackles, eight of which were solo, and half a tackle for loss. In pass coverage, however, he allowed three receptions for 50 yards on five targets.
There's plenty of room for the first-year defensive back to grow, but considering the Big Red were without Andrew Marshall for the third straight week, Odem did well enough in his place to give reason for optimism about what he can become.
NU's safety play continues to impress, though when defensive backs account for four of your top six tacklers in a game, it likely means your defense is giving up big plays. The Huskers wanted to stop Iowa's traditional running game, and for most of the afternoon, they did. However, that left them susceptible to play-action passes and quarterback draws.
Hawkeye quarterback Hank Brown completed 13 of 18 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown while running for 48 yards and three scores on 12 carries.
In the end, the Huksers' performance fell far short, but several of NU's defensive backs should be priorities when it comes to retaining players for next fall.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.