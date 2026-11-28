

Allowing Iowa to go 4-for-4 on scoring opportunities in the red zone was never going to be enough.



Down several of their top defenders to close out the regular season, the Huskers finally looked like something other than the top-10 defensive unit we've come to know.



In total, 22 defenders saw action Friday in NU's 24-point loss to the Hawkeyes. Here are their final grades and snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Offensive grades can be found here.)

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90-100

90-100 Good: 80-89

80-89 Above Average: 70-79

70-79 Average: 60-69

60-69 Below Average: 50-59

50-59 Poor: 40-49

40-49 Very Poor: Below 40

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Lenhardt 4th 46 63.0 78.5 57.1 60.0 62.0 Terry 2nd 36 68.8 43.8 55.3 - 66.5 Van Poppel 4th 36 70.0 27.6 55.5 - 67.6 Pietrzak 2nd 35 56.3 72.2 64.8 - 60.9 Nwaneri 3rd 32 78.1 41.6 66.1 - 78.2 Ochoa 3rd 15 48.3 - 60.3 60.0 50.7 Stoudmire 6th 13 57.8 - 57.8 - 56.8 Berymon 1st 12 75.7 72.4 58.8 - 76.2 Parrott 5th 9 68.3 70.2 60.0 - 69.9 Goldman 4th 5 63.3 71.3 - 60.0 64.7 Jones 2nd 2 - - - - -

Defensive Line

Several Husker defensive linemen recorded some of their most productive performances of 2026, but none played better than edge rusher Williams Nwaneri in Friday's game. The 6-foot-7 junior recorded a team-high run-defense and overall grade while being credited with three quarterback hurries, two solo tackles, and a sack.

Nebraska native Tyson Terry continued to see a bigger workload to end the year, surpassing his previous career high in snaps (17 against Ohio State) by playing 36 defensive snaps in his first Heroes Trophy matchup. Terry had two tackles against the Hawkeyes.

Though his grade might not fully reflect it, Cam Lenhardt has been coming into his own. The senior was credited with six tackles, including one for a loss, after totaling four tackles and a sack against Ohio State. Having Lenhardt back next fall would be a big plus. By all indications, it sounds like that will be the case for the former four-star recruit who signed with Nebraska in the 2023 recruiting class.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Foster 3rd 58 68.1 49.7 56.2 63.1 66.8 Shavers 3rd 53 55.0 57.7 56.7 53.7 52.6 Merritt 2nd 7 66.9 73.1 - 60.9 68.4 Wacker 3rd 2 - - - - -

Linebackers

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Down Owen Chambliss for the third straight week, NU's linebacker room, and defense for that matter, finally looked as if it missed having him on the field. Chambliss, who started all eight games he was available for this fall, has a chance to go pro after this season. According to Pro Football Network, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is a projected sixth-round pick. Whether or not he returns to Rob Aurich's defense in 2027 will have major implications for the outlook of Nebraska's linebacker room a year from now.

In his place were Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster, who had both been playing at a relatively high level until this week. Despite being injured, Shavers chose to play, but his grade reflected how his body likely felt.

Foster's 58 defensive snaps were the most he's played all year. He finished with three tackles, two of which were solo. Shavers and Foster were each charged with a missed tackle, accounting for two of NU's eight total missed tackles against the Hawkeyes.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Odem 1st 60 71.3 69.9 55.4 57.9 61.2 Jones 3rd 60 61.7 80.6 58.6 65.1 64.1 Evans 4th 60 75.3 82.0 - 43.1 52.0 Benning 3rd 42 65.8 80.6 - 66.9 67.6 McDougle 5th 39 60.5 62.6 76.8 57.8 63.1 Conn 4th 21 66.4 40.1 - 47.3 53.6 Guthrie 3rd 17 66.7 73.1 - 73.2 74.9

Defensive Backs

Freshman cornerback Danny Odem was a five-star recruit for a reason, and despite his overall grade in Friday's loss, he showed why NU believed in his potential. Odem led the Huskers' defense with 10 tackles, eight of which were solo, and half a tackle for loss. In pass coverage, however, he allowed three receptions for 50 yards on five targets.

There's plenty of room for the first-year defensive back to grow, but considering the Big Red were without Andrew Marshall for the third straight week, Odem did well enough in his place to give reason for optimism about what he can become.

NU's safety play continues to impress, though when defensive backs account for four of your top six tacklers in a game, it likely means your defense is giving up big plays. The Huskers wanted to stop Iowa's traditional running game, and for most of the afternoon, they did. However, that left them susceptible to play-action passes and quarterback draws.

Hawkeye quarterback Hank Brown completed 13 of 18 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown while running for 48 yards and three scores on 12 carries.



In the end, the Huksers' performance fell far short, but several of NU's defensive backs should be priorities when it comes to retaining players for next fall.

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