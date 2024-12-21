Purdue Transfer Quarterback Marcos Davila Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers get some QB depth out of the portal.
Nebraska football has picked up some quarterback depth out of the transfer portal.
Purdue QB Marcos Davila has committed to the Huskers. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
Davila redshirted for his lone season in West Lafayette. He was a four-star prospect out of Midland Legacy High School in Texas.
