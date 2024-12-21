All Huskers

Purdue Transfer Quarterback Marcos Davila Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers get some QB depth out of the portal.

Kaleb Henry

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Marcos Davila (5) adjusts hit helmet Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Marcos Davila (5) adjusts hit helmet Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Nebraska football has picked up some quarterback depth out of the transfer portal.

Purdue QB Marcos Davila has committed to the Huskers. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Davila redshirted for his lone season in West Lafayette. He was a four-star prospect out of Midland Legacy High School in Texas.

