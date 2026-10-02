Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose vs. Maryland



Nebraska is understandably riding high after its big win at Michigan State last week. At the other end of the football spectrum is this week’s opponent, Maryland, which lost at home to UCLA last week, 54-3.



You can’t possibly have more opposite sets of emotions.

Can the Huskers come back to earth, focus, and go out and play winning football in front of their homecoming crowd? Can the Terrapins pull themselves out of wherever they are and figuratively save their season by winning in Lincoln?

Nebraska is 4-0, one of 22 undefeated teams in the nation. Maryland is 2-2 and lost by last week’s largest margin to another Power 4 team. National polls and rankings are giving the Huskers plenty of love, as they continue their climb toward top 25 status.



Still, another 54-3 game isn’t expected.

Saturday afternoon’s game (3 p.m. CT, FS1) certainly is the definition of a trap game and all that means for Nebraska. Defending national champion Indiana comes to Lincoln a week from Saturday. Both teams should be 5-0 and the national media attention going into that game should be enormous. As will the ramifications.



But for Nebraska, it’s business first against Maryland.

Each week, we’ll give you three reasons why the Huskers will win and three reasons why the Huskers will lose. We’ll give you reasons even if the odds seem insurmountable either way — or even if the opponent is coming off a 54-3 loss. FanDuel has installed Nebraska as a 15.5-point favorite.

The last two meetings each have been decided by three points. Nebraska rallied in the fourth quarter to win, 34-31, last season in College Park, as Dylan Raiola had four touchdown passes and three interceptions. In 2023, the Huskers lost, 13-10, in Lincoln.

But Nebraska seems to be a different team this season, more talented, with better coaching and more driven — and that assessment has little to do with its 4-0 record.

You can simply see it on the field.



Nebraska is ranked 48 in The Athletic 138, the worst ranking of the seven polls and rankings we monitor; Maryland is ranked 85.

Why Nebraska will win

Nebraska’s defense

The Blackshirts got defensive coordinator Rob Aurich his above-the-mantel trophy against Michigan State — three turnovers. Even Aurich admits this stated goal of three turnovers each game is probably unrealistic, but still, that many turnovers will win games, even in the Big Ten.

Nebraska’s defense has been efficient on third downs, ninth best in the nation, only allowing 12-of-47 third downs to be converted into first downs. Nebraska is 10th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 12 points per game.

Defense tends to be the more consistent of a team’s units. Defense travels … and should be solid at home, too. This defense should pay off this week and, perhaps, down the road, too, when it really will be needed.

Anthony Colandrea made several key plays with his legs last week against Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Colandrea

It’s hard to overlook the quarterback, especially Colandrea who has taken charge of the offense.

He didn’t play his best game at Michigan State, but he was more than enough. Gotta figure he will be at his dynamic, dual-threat best at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Huskers’ offensive line

Plenty of attention was paid in the offseason to the rebuilt offensive line. An influx of transfers and the return from injury of Gunnar Gottula have stabilized the line, opening holes for the running attack and only allowing three sacks in four games, tied for 13th best in the nation.

If this unit continues to be a force, so will Nebraska’s offense. They should be a factor Saturday.

Why Maryland will win

The Terps have to bounce back

Maryland’s squad has scholarship players, too, with skill and plenty of pride. After that UCLA loss, at home, that pride took a major hit.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley needs a big effort from his team Saturday in Lincoln. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re guessing it has been a long week in College Park. We’re also guessing the Terps will show up Saturday and use that damaged pride to give the Huskers a competitive game. The game plan likely is to keep the score close going into the fourth quarter and hoping for the best.

That’s the textbook case study of all road underdogs.

Last year’s tight game

The Terrapins nearly knocked off the Huskers last year at College Park. It took Raiola leading a fourth-quarter rally for Nebraska to pull out the victory.

Maryland knows it can save its season with a win at Lincoln. Doing the actual winning will be a little more difficult than talking about it in a pregame speech. But the returning players know they hung with Nebraska last year, so maybe that’s the Terrapins’ edge.

Quarterback Malik Washington

The 6-foot-5, 227-pound sophomore stuck with the Terps after an outstanding freshman season when he easily could have transferred.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington's skill on the field and his leadership might be needed against Nebraska on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is from suburban DC, a local guy, and has said he wants to help Maryland become a factor in the college football world. He has completed 101-of-154 passes (65.6 percent) with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 1,034 passing yards on the season.

If the Terps are to pull off the upset Saturday, Washington might have to play the game of his career. When a team is down, it relies on leaders to pick them back up. That’s usually a quarterback’s job.

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