Husker Secondary: Should Be a Position of Strength This Fall
In this age of the transfer portal, it is becoming more difficult for college athletic programs to retain players. However for the most part, Nebraska has fared better than many other football programs. To date, the Huskers have lost 10 players-some to the portal and some for other reasons.
As for the Husker secondary, Nebraska lost Tamon Lynum, Quinten Newsome and Phalen Sanford off last year's DB room. Together, they represented 89 total tackles. (Ethan Nation also has left the team. He was used primarily as a returner.)
To compound matters, a player Nebraska was counting on to see a great deal of playing time this fall was newcomer Blye Hill. But as most Husker fans know, Hill sustained a knee injury in the Husker spring game and will be sidelined for an undetermined time.
So what's the bright spot?
Just a few days ago, Nebraska got some great and timely news: USC cornerback, Ceyair Wright is now a Husker.
Who is Ceyair Wright?
Wright is a former 4 star cornerback from Los Angeles who signed with USC in the Class of '21. After three seasons with the Trojans, he entered the portal and will join the Husker football program this summer. He started 11 games in '22 and has 40 total career tackles. The fourth year junior is 6-2, 180.
Wright will be battling this fall for playing time with some other talented Huskers.
1.) Isaac Gifford 6-1, 205 SR Lincoln, NE Total Tackles in '23 (86)
2.) Malcom Hartzog, Jr. 5-9, 175 Silver Creek, MS (40)
3.) Tommi Hill 6-0, 195 SR Orlando, FL (26)
4.) DeShon Singleton 6-3, 205 SR Greensburg, LA (19)
5.) Marques Buford, Jr. 5-11, 190 JR Chicago, IL (8) in 4 games
6.) Dwight Bootle 5-9, 170 FR Miami, FL (2) in 3 games
7.) Koby Bretz 6-2, 215 JR Omaha, NE (3) in 9 games
8.) D'Andre Barnes 6-0, 175 RSFR Aurora, CO
9.) Rahmir Stewart 5-11, 200 RSFR Philadelphia, PA
Who else is in the running?
1.) Derek Branch 5-11, 185 JR Lincoln, NE
2.) Caleb Benning 5-11, 185 FR Omaha, NE (Legacy player)
3.) Mario Buford 5-11, 170 FR DeSoto, TX
4.) Roger Gradney 6-0, 205 FR Lake Charles, LA
5.) Syncere Safeullah 6-3, 175 FR Nashville, TN
6.) Larry Tarver 5-10, 170 FR Miami, FL
7.) Jerimiah Charles 6-0, 160 RSFR Ft. Worth, TX
8.) Brice Turner 6-0, 175 RSFR Bay City, TX
Possible lineups
Cornerbacks:
1.) Tommi Hill, Hartzog and Wright
Safeties:
1.) Buford Jr., Singleton and Bretz
Rover:
1.) Gifford and Stewart
Note: Not all the names of the DB room have been included in this column.
Last year, the Huskers ranked #47 in passes defended-an improvement from #73 in 2022. It wouldn't surprise anyone if this year's secondary improves on that rating.
Congratulations!
Over the weekend, the Omaha World Herald announced the winners of its best Male and Female high school athletes of the year awards. To no one's surprise, TE Carter Nelson (Ainsworth, NE) and guard Britt Prince (Omaha) are this year's winners. Congratulations to both!
The great news is that Carter and Britt will be wearing Husker uniforms this fall: Nelson with Husker football and Prince with Husker women's basketball. Can't wait to see them play this year!
Next week will be the final preseason look at the Husker football team by position. We will review the Husker special teams.