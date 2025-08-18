Rookie Ty Robinson Projected to Make Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-Man Roster
The Nebraska-to-Philadelphia Eagles pipeline looks as if it will continue into the 2025 season.
Former Husker Cam Jurgens was a Pro Bowler at center last season with the Eagles. Now, it appears he will be joined by fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.
Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Olivia Reiner published her projected 53-man roster Monday, and Robinson was on it. He was one of five defensive linemen on Reiner’s list.
The timing of Reiner’s projection is significant. The Eagles have gone through the bulk of the training camp and they’ve played two preseason games, with only Friday night’s game against the New York Jets remaining.
NFL teams must submit their 53-man rosters by 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 26.
Robinson’s performance
Robinson has played well throughout training camp and in the Eagles’ two preseason games. He has drawn praise from teammates and coaches.
In Philly’s 22-13 preseason loss Saturday to the Cleveland Browns, Robinson started the game and played 37 snaps (56 percent). He had one tackle.
In the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Bengals, a 34-27 victory, Robinson played 50 snaps (77 percent). He had a sack and another tackle.
Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Jeff McLane gave the team’s defensive line a grade of B-minus for its performance against the Browns. He wrote specifically about Robinson: “Rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson started and played into the second half. Robinson had good technique on a run stop at the line in the second quarter.
“His technique on running back Ahmani Marshall’s opening drive 4-yard touchdown run — dropping his head as he got blocked out of the play — probably wasn’t ideal.”
Geoff Mosher is a veteran Eagles writer from PhillyVoice.com. He wrote after the Eagles-Browns game that the Eagles’ pass rush was sporadic. “But rookie Ty Robinson did have some good rushes from the inside as the game progressed.”
Robinson getting his shot
Robinson making the roster of a defending Super Bowl champion — and the Eagles’ roster is considered the strongest in the NFL — might have seemed unlikely when he was drafted in April. A practice-squad spot was more logical.
But NFL teams tend to give their draft choices a longer look than free agents. But longer looks go only so far. NFL teams, in the ruthless business of winning games, won’t give a player a roster spot who doesn’t deserve one.
Robinson's having a good chance to make the squad is because of his practice performance that he has carried into the games.
Robinson was singled out on a replay by the Eagles'local TV coverage of the Browns game. Robinson was cited for his hand strength and technique — aspects of someone’s game that largely would go undetected by casual fans.
He stepped into an opportune situation. Defensive tackle Milton Williams left Philadelphia for New England, signing a four-year, $104 million contract in March.
Another benefit for Robinson: The Eagles constantly rotate defensive-line players, wanting to keep players fresh. So Robinson and other defenders aren’t counted on to carry the defensive load.
Huskers fans can see Robinson and Jurgens when the Eagles kick off the NFL schedule Sept. 4 against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
