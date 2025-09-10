Zipless Zips Get Zippers Stuck in the Land of Corn!
As predicted by the team at SMQ, Nebraska unleashed a merciless pounding on Akron, blanking the Zips 68-0 in what quickly became a rout from the opening kickoff. While we’re still not clear on whether Nebraska is the football equivalent of Jake Paul, we know for sure that Akron is Nate Robinson. They went down hard.
Team SMQ was busy patting ourselves on the back for getting a “closest prediction” win from Week 1, when Commander Jay Stockwell of the American Navy came out with a bold 56-7 prediction for Week 2. No other prediction surpassed 50 points - could another asterisk be in store for Team SMQ? You better believe it!
From the outset, Nebraska dominated every statistical facet. The Huskers piled up a staggering 728 total yards, their most productive showing since 2014—and their 68 points were the program’s highest since 2012. While this IS Akron, Nebraska did what they’re supposed to do - they beat up on an overmatched opponent.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola used his 364 passing yards (and four touchdowns) to pass Tanner Lee, (friend of SMQ) Vince Ferragamo and Turner Gill for 10th on the all-time Nebraska passing yardage list while also setting a Husker-record completion streak of 20 straight completed passes. Emmett Johnson bulldozed Akron, rushing for 140 yards and scoring three touchdowns, delivering his second straight 100-yard game. Jacory Barney Jr. amassed 219 all-purpose yards (132 receiving, 87 punt returns.)
Defensively, did we find a diamond in the rough? True freshman Kade Pietrzak made a memorable entrance, recording a safety on his first collegiate tackle, while leading the team in tackles. Nebraska’s ability to generate pressure will continue to be a huge question mark, especially when dealing with a mobile quarterback.
As you should with any blowout, 108 players saw the field overall, a testament to coach Matt Rhule’s ability to deploy a full roster against such a mismatched opponent.
Oh yeah - it was a doubly good day because Iowa LOST!
All in all, a good “get right” week for the Big Red! Up next is Houston Christian, which should be another “108” game!
