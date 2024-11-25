Nebraska Football's Jacory Barney Jr. Earns Big Ten Weekly Honor
A talented freshman shined for Nebraska football Saturday and received conference-wide acclaim Monday for his performance against Wisconsin.
Two days after the Huskers' 44-25 triumph over the Badgers in Memorial Stadium, receiver Jacory Barney Jr. claimed the Big Ten Conference's Freshman of the Week honor. The award is his first of his Nebraska tenure.
Barney ended his day against Wisconsin with nine catches for 85 receiving yards, both career bests in his 11th game as a Cornhusker. The speedster opened the contest with a 45-yard kickoff return, contributing to his 150 all-purpose yards. Barney also had an 11-yard rush to aid Nebraska in clinching a bowl berth.
The freshman has been a trusted target for fellow first-year starter quarterback Dylan Raiola throughout the season. The Wisconsin contest marked the fourth time Barney has had five or more catches - including his third in conference play. The freshman also broke the Nebraska single-season true freshman receptions record, surpassing the 40 receptions of Wandale Robinson in 2019. Barney's 49 receptions trail redshirt freshman JD Spielman's 55 catches in 2017.
The Florida native leads the team in receptions and has 402 receiving yards. He's added 10 rushes for 130 yards and three touchdowns plus 11 kickoff returns for 232 yards.
Barney joins Raiola as the second freshman to claim the conference's weekly honor this season. The quarterback claimed the Big Ten award in the opening week of the season after a 40-7 win at home over UTEP.
Barney, Raiola and the Huskers will close out the regular season on Black Friday against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST with television coverage on NBC.
