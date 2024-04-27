2026 Prospect Camden Jensen Gets Set for Huskers Visit
Nebraska football is hosting plenty of visitors this weekend as the Huskers are set to play their annual spring game.
One of the visitors who will be making it to campus is Camden Jensen from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
Jensen is a four-star tight end who is ranked as high as 178th nationally (Rivals) in the class of 2026. His most eye-catching feature is his height. He has a 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame.
He holds many offers including Nebraska, Tennessee, Kansas and more.
Jensen had a preview to share with Nebraska.
“I expect the culture of Nebraska football to be shown and shown proudly,” Jensen stated to HuskerMax.
Nebraska's spring game will be the first public showing of five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.
“I look forward to seeing Dylan Raiola play in this one,” Jensen said.
Jensen hopes to speak with two coaches specifically on his trip to Lincoln.
“I look forward to speaking to Coach (Marcus) Satterfield (offensive coordinator and tight end coach) and hopefully Coach (Matt) Rhule (head coach) if given the chance.”
With Jensen being a tight end, it is likely a huge deal to him that coach Satterfield is not only the tight ends coach but the offensive coordinator, which means there could be heavy tight end sets in favor of him in his position.
He went into detail about his recruiting board and where Nebraska stands.
“Nebraska is very high on my recruiting board because of how they have treated me and the teammates and my coaching staff at my school.”
It is important to dissect his quote and mention of his teammates. The hospitality the Nebraska staff has shown to his teammates is noteworthy to him and could be something that other teams just aren’t doing.
Jensen went on to explain that Nebraska “deserves a visit because of the winning culture they have had in the past. I hope to see if coach Rhule keeps that culture going.”
