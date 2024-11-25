Nebraska Women's Basketball Remains in Top 25 Following Creighton Loss
Despite two significant losses - one on the court to their in-state rival, the other in an injured starter - Nebraska women's basketball remained in the Associated Press Top 25 for another week.
The Huskers (5-1) fell only four spots to No. 25 in this week's rankings after spending back-to-back weeks at No. 21. Nebraska has remained in the Associated Press Top 25 each week of the season, including the opening preseason poll.
The Big Red's Friday loss came at Creighton, as the Bluejays (2-2) received votes for the first time this season following their top 25 upset. Creighton also won at home against Drake on Nov. 11, but has suffered losses at South Dakota State and at No. 9 Kansas State.
Nebraska's No. 21 position the past two weeks was the Huskers' highest ranking since the 2022-23 season. A decade ago during the 2014-15 season, Nebraska got as high as No. 12
The Huskers lost one of their key starters during the Tuesday win at home over North Alabama when Natalie Potts left the contest after sustaining a knee injury. Potts posted later in the week that she would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
The Huskers' 5-1 start still has Nebraska in the top-half of the Big Ten Conference, tied with Michigan and Wisconsin with the same record. Conference teams that are listed in the top 25 include No. 1 UCLA (5-0), No. 6 USC (4-1), No. 10 Maryland (6-0), No. 11 Ohio State (5-0), No. 19 Illinois (5-0), No. 21 Oregon (6-0), No. 22 Iowa (6-0) and Nebraska. Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Minnesota all received votes in this week's rankings.
UCLA"s jump to the top-spot came after upsetting previously top-rated South Carolina, as the Gamecocks fell to No. 4. The SEC's strength still showed with four teams in the top ten including South Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 LSU, and No. 8 Oklahoma. The Southeastern Conference totaled seven teams in the rankings with No. 14 Kentucky, No. 18 Ole Miss, and No. 23 Alabama. Vanderbilt and Tennessee also received votes for consideration.
UConn remained at No. 2 in this week's poll as the lone Big East program in the top 25. The Atlantic Coast Conference featured five programs including No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 13 Duke, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 20 North Carolina State, and No. 24 Louisville. The Big 12 had a strong showing with three teams that consisted of No. 9 Kansas State, No. 12 West Virginia, and No. 15 Iowa State.
Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night facing Kansas State University before taking a Thanksgiving-weekend break prior to a Dec. 3 matchup with Lindenwood. Tipoff for Tuesday's matchup against the Roos is set for 7 p.m. CST.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- UConn
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- USC
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- TCU
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- NC State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Nebraska
