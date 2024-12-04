Signing Day: 4-Star Running Back Jamarion Parker Signs with Nebraska Football
Nebraska football has picked up its 13th signee of the 2025 class.
Four-star running back Jamarion Parker signed with Nebraska. The 6-foot, 185-pound signee attends Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Parker committed to the Huskers in June over TCU, Arkansas, Missouri, and many more.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu says Parker has track speed and can score from anywhere.
“Runs away from opponents a lot but demonstrates some stop-start ability and elusiveness," Trieu said. "Had enough chances as a pass-catcher to show he can do it and could be a guy who motions out and plays some in the slot. Will have to add his weight. So dominant in high school that he also needs to show he can grind out yardage. Dynamic talent who can be used in a variety of ways and systems and may get a look as a college kickoff return guy also.”
Get more on the entire 2025 class for Nebraska football at HuskerMax.com.
MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Wide Receiver Jackson Carpenter Signs with Nebraska Football
MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Defensive Lineman Malcolm Simpson Signs with Nebraska Football
MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Wide Receiver Isaiah Mozee Signs with Nebraska Football
MORE: Signing Day: 3-Star Defensive Lineman Tyson Terry Signs with Nebraska Football
MORE: Signing Day: 4-Star Linebacker Pierce Mooberry Signs with Nebraska Football
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.