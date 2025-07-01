Contrary to What ESPN Says, 'Whiffed in June' Doesn't Describe Nebraska's Recruiting
Nebraska football put together a massive recruiting effort in June.
The Big Red picked up eight commitments on the recruiting trail, propelling the class to 11 total. But not everyone can see what Matt Rhule and company accomplished in Lincoln.
According to ESPN writer Eli Lederman, Nebraska is among the programs that "whiffed in June".
"Misses on ESPN 300 cornerback Camren Hamiel (Texas A&M) and Michigan pledges Zion Robinson and Titan Davis, paired with the flip of No. 1 commit C.J. Bronaugh (Florida), lowlighted a challenging June for the Huskers," Lederman wrote. "Nebraska's fading grip on the recruitment of top-100 rusher Brian Bonner Jr. in a battle with UCLA and Washington doesn't help matters, either."
Lederman continued, "However, coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers recovered from Bronaugh's flip on June 23 with a commitment from ESPN 300 cornerback Danny Odem, and the flip last Friday of four-star Arizona State wide receiver pledge Nalin Scott marked another win. Up ahead, top-300 offensive tackle Kelvin Obot looms as an important target, both for what the 6-5, 270-pound lineman can bring Nebraska and the momentum he could kick off for the Huskers. Obot narrowed his finalists to Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Utah in May and visited the Huskers in early June."
On the final day of the month, Nebraska picked up commitments from a pair of offensive lineman: four-star Claude Mpouma and three-star Leon Noil Jr. That made for a second straight Monday in which the Big Red picked up a pair of commits within hours of each other, as four-star cornerback Danny Odem and three-star running back Jamal Rule pulled the double the week before.
Between those double-commit Mondays, Nebraska officially flipped four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott from Arizona.
Of the eight commitments in June, seven came on the back half of the month. The majority came over the final 10 days. That's called momentum.
Did Nebraska lose a four-star commitment from Bronaugh? Yes. Did the Big Red win every battle during the month? No, of course not. Nobody wins them all. But the Huskers entered the month with a class of four, lost one, and finished at 11. Nobody in the country took more advantage of getting players on campus than Nebraska did over the last few weeks.
With Nebraska already at 11 commits for the 2026 class, there are only so many spots left that Rhule wants to fill. Remember, with the 105-man roster limit and the ability to pull in transfers each offseason, Rhule has said that he'd like to keep his high school classes around 15, far from the days of bringing in 25 on scholarship and another 10 or more walk-ons.
As Lederman noted, Obot is one to watch. Others set to make decisions in the next two weeks are four-star safety Devin Jackson, three-star wide receiver Larry Miles, and four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas. Nebraska could go 0-for-4 with that group, but even picking up one inches NU closer to rounding out the class.
Rhule has been much more selective this cycle than in the past. Selective and deliberate. That's the future of high school recruiting with roster limits, the transfer portal, and revenue sharing. There were legitimate worries about the 2026 class three weeks ago, but those questions have been more than answered with the way June came to a close.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.