Offensive Lineman Claude Mpouma Commits to Nebraska Over Ohio State, Michigan
Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class has taken off in June.
Four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma committed to the Huskers on Monday.
Mpouma chose the Big Red over Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, and Florida. He visited the Tigers, Gators, and Huskers this month, with NU getting the last visit.
The 6-foot-7, 308-pound prospect from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, is ranked as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 5 prospect in Illinois and No. 169 in the class.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins says Mpouma has a "monster ceiling".
"Light on his feet and will find ways to cover the corner with his raw athleticism as he can dance to the tune of different pass rushers," Ivins said. "Plays a bit upright at times, but has displayed the ability to get low in a three-point stance. More notably, can fire off the ball with some urgency when convicted in his assignment."
Mpouma is the second Husker commit Monday, joining fellow offensive lineman Leon Noil. Jr. in pledging their services to Matt Rhule in Lincoln. Nebraska is now up to 11 commits for the 2026 class, with seven coming in just the month of June.
The Huskers also have commitments from cornerback Danny Odem, wide receiver Nalin Scott, running back Jamal Rule, offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex waterman, tight end Luke Sorensen, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
