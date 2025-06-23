Running Back Jamal Rule Commits to Nebraska Over Michigan State, Virginia Tech
Nebraska football has picked up an eighth commitment, and second on the day, for the 2026 recruiting class.
Jamal Rule, a three-star running back from North Carolina, committed to NU Monday. He picked the Huskers over Virginia Tech, Michigan State, and Syracuse.
"We gonna go here man," Rule said on social media as he picked up a Nebraska hat. "It definitely wasn't an easy decision. It came down to, even today, I was talking with a teammate (at practice). Sometimes you just have to trust your gut."
The 6-foot, 205-pound prospect plays Charlotte Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the 247Sports Composite, Rule is the N. 48 running back in the class and No. 33 prospect in North Carolina.
Rule is the second commitment for the Big Red in a matter of hours. He follows four-star cornerback Danny Odem in picking the Huskers Monday.
The pair are joined in the class of Husker commits with offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex waterman, tight end Luke Sorensen, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
