Nebraska Football Flips 4-Star Wide Receiver Nalin Scott from Arizona State
Nebraska football has successfully flipped another recruit.
Nalin Scott, a four-star wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Nebraska Friday. He prepared his followers on social media by saying, "Big news on the way."
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout from Powder Springs, Georgia, Scott had been committed to ASU since April. Even with that commitment, he visited the Huskers last week and left impressed, turning the tide of his recruitment toward the Big Red.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the McEachern High School product is the No. 55 wideout in the class and No. 46 prospect in Georgia.
Scott becomes the ninth commitment for Nebraska's 2026 class, which has grown this week with three commitments in the last five days. Cornerback Danny Odem is the only other four-star prospect in the bag for NU.
The Huskers also have commitments from offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex waterman, tight end Luke Sorensen, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
