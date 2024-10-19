Film Friday: Nebraska Football 2025 Running Back Commit Conor Booth
Happy Film Friday. It’s time to look at the talented in-state running back Conor Booth. Booth is a three-star (Rivals) running back from Bishop Neumann High School in Nebraska. The 2025 Husker commit runs with a 6-2, 210-pound frame.
Here are some things that were noted following the tape review.
Strengths
- Inside Cut: Booth does a great job cutting inside on designed outside runs. He acknowledges that he doesn’t have to beat the defense on the outside but can cut the ball back up. With him cutting back up and the defense pursuing outside this makes it hard for them to get back on the right step with Booth. This creates big plays as if Booth gets past the second level, he will more than likely get six.
- Powerful Running: You can tell when he is running the ball that there is power behind him. He isn’t always going to lower his shoulder but you don’t want to step in his direct path. He is a very powerful and strong back.
- Break Tackle: He can break tackles with his pure strength running the ball. Not many players can bring him down solo. He will bounce off tackles and continue trucking his way down the field.
- Finding Green Grass: He does an excellent job finding unique routes to the end zone. He is willing to create unlikely situations and turn them into something whether that is cutting back in the opposite direction or finding a narrow hole to cut through.
Things To Improve
- Speed: On tape, you can tell Booth isn’t exactly the fastest running back in the nation. That was never expected though and he does a great job with the speed he does have. He isn’t slow by any means and this is something that will improve under coach Barthel and the Cornhuskers running attack.
- Outside Carries: Running outside of the offensive tackles isn’t a great trait for Booth. Booth is much better running inside up the middle or on a dive play than bouncing outside on a toss. This is something that will come along with time as well. This will be something to work on in his game.
- Receiving: If he could develop more in the passing attack Booth will be a very dangerous threat. He already is a great rushing running back but if he can add the receiving attack to his bag of tricks at the next level he will improve as a player so much.
Booth is an excellent pick-up at the position and a hidden gem in the state of Nebraska. Coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff should all give themselves a pat on the back for bringing Booth in.
