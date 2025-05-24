Florida State Seminoles Commit Jaylen Scott Hopeful to Visit Nebraska Football
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been offering many prospects in different classes, including the class of 2027. One of the prospects to be offered recently by the Nebraska staff was Williamson (Mobile, Alabama) defensive back and talented four-star recruit Jaylen Scott.
Scott is a top-100 recruit in the nation and is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles commit had a lot to say about the Huskers after his offer, as he caught up with HuskerMax.
"An offer from Nebraska means a lot. You don’t see many kids getting an offer from Nebraska often, so it feels very good to know that such a school is interested in me," Scott said.
The Florida State commit knows his history and has a great deal of respect for the Huskers.
"It’s THE Nebraska," Scott said. "A lot of greats come from the school. The passionate fans, and you can’t forget about the crazy rivalries."
The Williamson defensive back has high hopes for Nebraska and is hopeful to be able to go on a visit with his family to check the Cornhuskers out.
"I would love to get my family up to Nebraska and also to see how the environment is. I’ve never been to Nebraska, so I kind of have high hopes," Scott said.
