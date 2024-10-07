Greg Schiano Praises Nebraska Football's Defense In 'Old-Fashioned Big Ten Slugfest'
Rutgers left Lincoln with a new feeling in their stomachs. The 14-7 loss to Nebraska football had Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano disappointed in the end result.
"Had plenty of opportunities to win the game. We have to coach better, we have to play better," Schiano said in his postgame press conference Saturday. "Haven't had this feeling since Thanksgiving weekend. Guys in that locker room are hurting."
Schiano added that he was "proud" of how his team fared against the Cornhuskers, but ultimately the Scarlet Knights "didn't play well enough to win this game." Rutgers entered the contest at 4-0 for the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference, and aimed to claim another win for a potential spot in the top-25 rankings.
Instead, Rutgers fell behind early 14-0 and could only muster a touchdown in the second half to close the gap with Nebraska who earned their fifth win of the season - matching their win total from 2023. Schiano shared his frustration in his team's lack of offensive firepower, but thought that a mid-third quarter run off the Nebraska one-yard line by running back Kyle Monangai was closer to a score than what was indicated during the contest.
"I asked them (the officials). Contrary to most people's belief they review every play. I said to them, 'why isn't that a touchdown.' He said they watched it, it's not a touchdown," Schiano said. "I'm not going to waste a timeout in the second half if they tell me its not a touchdown."
The Rutgers coach added that he watched the play after the contest, and when asked by a reporter if he thought the run was a touchdown, Schiano continued that he was "not getting into that." Nebraska ultimately shut down Rutgers in the third quarter goal-to-go situation, snuffing out each offensive opportunity for the visiting Knights to score.
Schiano further stated that he was happy with his team's efforts, and that the game "was everything it was built up to be," calling it "an old fashioned Big Ten slugfest." Both teams' defenses were on display in the game, flexing for just over 260 yards of offense for each side while the Blackshirts' limited Rutgers to under 100 rushing yards.
The Rutgers coach was unapologetic, however, in his praise of Nebraska's second-half defense.
"I tip my hat to Nebraska's defense. I thought they played really well," Schiano said. "I don't think we made huge mistakes that cost us. It's a good defense - very big and strong."
Schiano added that the Huskers' possess "one of the best five defensive lines" in America, saying that "those guys are strong, big and tough." Nebraska's Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher combined for six tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass defense, two sacks, and two quarterback hurries on the day. The standout was sophomore lineman James Williams, who tied his career high with two sacks against Rutgers.
The Rutgers coach finished his presser by commenting on the Memorial Stadium conditions, calling the day "hot" and providing concern for his team's ability to re-hydrate themselves following the contest.
"I've been doing this 37 years and I've not been in conditions like we were today. Usually if you have a wind like that, its a storm or some kind of hurricane," Schiano said.
The temperature peaked around 95 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday in Lincoln, with wind speeds gusting around 25 mph throughout the contest. Rutgers will take their recovery back to New Jersey before battling Wisconsin on Saturday, while the Huskers recover for their first bye week of 2024 while preparing for Indiana on Oct. 19.
Hear more of Schiano's comments on his team's performance at Nebraska below.
