Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick Earns Second Conference Honor of Season

Nebraska volleyball's Rebekah Allick continues to garner national attention with her play, as the Big Ten Conference awarded her her second defensive player of the week honor on Monday. The junior middle blocker shared the award with Purdue's Ali Hornung.

Austin Jacobsen

Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates her and Merritt Beason's (right) block.
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates her and Merritt Beason's (right) block. / Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick continues to impress in the Big Ten - even without her star running mate.

The Nebraska volleyball junior middle blocker earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday from the Big Ten Conference, sharing the award with Purdue's Ali Hornung. The honor is the second award for Allick this season, and the third defensive player of the week award for a Nebraska player. Lexi Rodriguez claimed the prize on Sept. 30.

Despite star Andi Jackson not playing due to an injury for the past two conference games, Allick shined in back-to-back wins for No. 2 Nebraska. The Lincoln native averaged two blocks per set, along with 2.17 kills per set and a .455 hitting percentage in the Huskers' sweeps of Illinois and Iowa.

On the road at Illinois, Allick had a team-best nine blocks and put down four kills to aid in the 3-0 victory for Nebraska's first road-conference win of 2024. Allick was electric in the final set, being involved in Nebraska's final seven points with four blocks and three kills.

Against Iowa on Sunday, Allick posted three blocks with nine kills and hit .583 as Nebraska limited the Hawkeyes to .155 hitting. The performances in Big Ten play aided Allick in winning her second defensive player of the week honor after claiming her first on Sept. 2.

The award is the fifth honor for the Huskers this season from the Big Ten, as Allick and Rodriguez have claimed three defensive player of the week nods, while sophomore setter Bergen Reilly has won two Setter of the Week honors from the conference.

Nebraska Volleyball
Rebekah Allick sends a kill over the net. / Amarillo Mullen

No. 2 Nebraska will hope to bring Jackson back into the fold and aims to keep the high-play of Allick and company rolling into a top-ten matchup in Lincoln on Friday night as No. 10 Purdue visits the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

Published
