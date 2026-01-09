Nebraska Attempting to Flip Former Baylor Offensive Lineman from Current Commitment

After Nebraska saw its initial quarterback commit, Kenny Minchey, flip to another school, it appears the Huskers staff is trying to do the same with a popular offensive line target that has yet to sign.

Sean Thompkins, formerly of Baylor, committed to North Carolina earlier in the week; however, he has since been confirmed to be on campus on Jan. 9.

Taking a page out of Kentucky's book, the Huskers are continuously trying to stack talent and invite competition to the offensive line room, which gave up 33 sacks this fall. One way to do that is by aggressively searching for transfer targets, even if they are already committed to other schools.

With momentum potentially swinging in this recruitment in favor of the Big Red, here's the latest on the will-be junior.

Being committed no longer means what it used to, and while people were getting adjusted to that idea among the high school ranks, it has quickly made its way to the transfer portal market as well.

Having announced his intention to enter the portal back on Dec. 13, Thompkins appeared to have found a new school to call home on Tuesday morning. But what you've likely gathered by now means that he has yet to ink the deal.

While it's unknown whether the former Baylor Bear's potential addition marks the third presumed starter on the offensive line the Huskers will have added, or he slots into a backup role that will allow Geep Wade's unit some depth, either way you slice it, Nebraska seems to be pushing hard to fit him in the scarlet and cream next fall.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Thompkins has the size and frame that fits the mold Nebraska appears to be taking a liking to under new guidance. Though his experience includes playing time in just 11 career games, his most recent seasons saw him earn the first five starts of his collegiate career.

Now, with two years of eligibility remaining, he seems to be a hot commodity among Power Four programs, with the Huskers being the latest school to vie for his talents next fall.

To date, Nebraska has signed two transfer portal offensive linemen. Brendan Black, formerly of Iowa State, comes to Lincoln with one year of eligibility remaining and has started in 30 games throughout his career. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Black is the likely replacement for former starter Rocco Spindler at the right guard spot in 2026.

They also signed 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle prospect Tree Babalade, formerly of South Carolina. In three seasons with the Gamecocks, the Maryland native totaled 15 starts at right tackle. Until Thompkins' visit was scheduled, Babalade appeared to be the presumed starter who would replace Turner Corcoran next fall. However, if the Huskers were able to add Thompkins, the two would likely battle it out for the role.

It's still largely unclear where Nebraska's staff would see Thompkins' talents best utilized, but his recruitment does signal a big shift in recruiting effort at the line of scrimmage, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Whether he's brought in as a depth piece, to fight for the starting right tackle role, or could be moved to the inside to fill a guard spot, the Huskers are clearly trying to generate depth and competition within the room.

If they can bring him in, one thing is for sure. Nebraska will have added a player with high upside, experience, and the potential to make an impact for multiple years to come. Stealing him away from North Carolina is sure to be a tough task, but securing the visit he is reportedly on as we speak means there is interest, to say the least.

Thompkins' experience includes a large majority of his reps coming at the left tackle position, but it wouldn't be the first time an offensive lineman swung into the interior of the line. Nebraska still needs to find a replacement for Henry Lutovsky this offseason, and whether that could be Gunnar Gottula, who's already on the roster, Thompkins, or another portal recruit, the Huskers appear to be in good shape to add one of their options over the coming days.

It was always believed Nebraska would add at least three offensive line targets this cycle, and the next commitment would become the third. For now, he meets with the staff and weighs his options, but don't be surprised if clarity on this recruit comes as early as Friday night.

The Huskers will continue to recruit with vicious intent, in an attempt to shore up their protection ahead of next fall. And from what they've shown eight days into the transfer portal window, this staff has done exactly that. There will almost certainly be another offensive lineman included in the haul, if not more, and as of now, Thompkins appears to have as good a chance as any to become that next guy.

Decisions will be made quickly over the coming days, and don't be surprised if this target decides to call Lincoln home in 2026.

