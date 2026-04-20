Nebraska Basketball Hosting No. 31 Overall Prospect in 2027 Class on Official Visit

Nebraska is getting its fourth shot at one of its top targets in the 2027 class.

Four-star forward Donovan Davis, the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 2 player in Wisconsin, is back in Lincoln for his official visit on Monday. The repeated trips signal a strong mutual interest as the Huskers continue to prioritize the blue-chip recruit.

Here’s the latest on Davis' recruitment, including where NU stands, and what landing a prospect of his caliber would mean for the program moving forward.

Nebraska is hosting 2027 4⭐️ forward Donovan Davis on an official visit today. 🌽🏀



The Kaukauna (WI) Freedom standout is the No. 32 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Rankings.



More on the Huskers' chances here 🔗: https://t.co/qRpprGupnX pic.twitter.com/pCuVMGlTjg — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 20, 2026

The News

First reported by Robin Washut of HuskerOnline, Davis is expected to be on campus Monday. Squarely in the midst of the NCAA college basketball transfer portal, the Huskers continue to make plans for the future as well. The Wisconsin native is the third 2027 prospect to visit Lincoln officially this month. Chase Richardson and Jack Kohnen did the same last week.

What you're beginning to see is NU turning up the heat within the class. The 2026 cycle produced signings of Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier, a pair of four-star recruits who will join the team this summer, but Fred Hoiberg and staff are working diligently to pair them with fellow high-upside players in future years.

With that in mind, Davis' addition would be a welcome one. However, it won't be an easy task to see through. Here's who NU will battle for his commitment over the coming months, leading up to National Signing Day in November.

Other Programs in the Race

Davis’ official visit schedule is underway, with Nebraska serving as the fourth of five stops. The four-star prospect has already visited Wisconsin, Iowa, and Marquette, with a trip to Iowa State set to follow the one to Lincoln.

Those programs make up the top of his list, and a decision is expected after he completes all five visits. NU remains firmly in the mix, though it trails some of the others in familiarity. Despite Monday marking his fourth trip to Lincoln, it's tied for the fewest among his top options.

Iowa State appears to hold the lead, with six prior visits and another official scheduled. Wisconsin has hosted him five times, while Marquette and Iowa have each brought him in on four different occasions. Even so, there's reason to believe that the AP Men's Basketball Coach of the Year can persuade him to join his cause.

Davis' OV Schedule:

Wisconsin: April 13th Iowa: April 15th Marquette: April 17th Nebraska: April 20th Iowa State: April 29th

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

Nebraska currently holds one commitment in the 2027 class, as Ty Schlagel pledged to the Huskers in October. The 6-5 forward out of Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) is ranked No. 103 nationally and brings a proven scoring ability at the prep level.

Even so, adding at least one more high school piece remains a priority. That is where a player like Davis fits. At 6-7, his length and versatility would complement Schlagel well if the two were to pair up in Lincoln.

Beyond those two, the Big Red has positioned itself with several other top targets in the class. The Huskers have already hosted players like Ryan Hampton (No. 3 overall) and Dawson Battie (No. 11 overall), signaling that the program’s on-court success is beginning to carry over into recruiting.

Other 2027 Prospects Who Have Visited Lincoln in 2026:

All 2027 Prospects Nebraska Has Offered

Nebraska has extended offers to 13 prospects in the 2027 class, with most of them being forwards. Davis is one of the seven uncommitted recruits at the position on the list.

Dooney Johnson is currently committed to Gonzaga, and London Dada is the only in-state prospect offered by the Big Red to date.

Husker Roster in Future Years

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Cale Jacobsen- Sr. Will Cooper- Sr. Leo Curtis- Sr. Colin Rice- Sr. Henry Burt- Sr. Sam Orme - Sr. Braden Frager- Sr. Jacob Lanier- Sr. Pryce Sandfort- Sr. Leo Curtis- Jr. Colin Rice- Jr. Ty Schlagel- Jr. Connor Essegian- Sr. Braden Frager- Jr. Jacob Lanier- Jr. Ugnius Jarusvicius- Sr. Colin Rice- So. Ty Schlagel- So. Boden Kapke- Sr. Jacob Lanier- So. Kadyn Betts- Sr. Ty Schlagel- Fr. Will Cooper- Jr. Sam Orme- Jr. Leo Curtis- So. Braden Frager- So. Colin Rice- Fr. Jacob Lanier- Fr.

Can NU Land Davis?

Keeping the Wisconsin native away from both the Badgers and Iowa State will not be easy. Still, if there is a staff capable of doing it, Nebraska has positioned itself to do just that.

Coming off the best season in program history, the Huskers carry as much momentum as any program involved in his recruitment. Even so, the Cyclone's established relationships and Wisconsin’s proximity to home remain significant factors.

Where NU can differentiate itself is in the atmosphere. With three visits already under his belt, Davis has experienced the energy inside Pinnacle Bank Arena firsthand. That environment, combined with the opportunity for development and a prominent role, gives the Big Red a compelling case as his decision approaches.

What Happens Next?

After his trip to Lincoln, the four-star prospect will make his final stop in Ames. Iowa State appears to be the team to beat, and having the last visit only strengthens its position heading into a likely decision.

Even so, the process does not end with a commitment. National Signing Day is still months away, and while Nebraska has other options on its board, it would not be out of the running if circumstances were to change.

In Lincoln, Davis has familiarity, a clear path to a prominent role, and the opportunity to be part of a program building toward national relevance. A decision is expected after his April visits conclude. Iowa State may hold the edge, but Monday holds an opportunity to change that.