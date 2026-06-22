Nebraska Football Beats Iowa for Husker Legacy Offensive Lineman Barrett Kitrell

A Husker legacy is staying home.

On Monday morning, three-star interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell of Ashland-Greenwood (NE) announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media. In doing so, he became the Huskers' 21st commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and the fifth offensive lineman to join the haul.

Kitrell joins Trae Taylor, Tory Pittman III, Antayvious Ellis, and Matt Erickson as in-state prospects currently committed to the Big Red. He chose NU over several Power Four programs, including Iowa, adding another local piece to what has become a very impressive cycle.

Here's the latest on NU's newest addition to the 2027 class, which currently ranks 18th nationally, per Rivals.

Iowa vs Nebraska Head-to-Head

Kitrell received an offer from Nebraska shortly after first-year offensive line coach Geep Wade arrived in Lincoln. Since Jan. 10, the in-state prospect has visited campus five times, including an official visit over the weekend of June 12.

Entering the summer, Kitrell's recruitment appeared to be a two-team race between Nebraska and Iowa. The Huskers held obvious advantages as the in-state program and the school tied to his father's and brother's collegiate careers, but they still needed to convince the three-star lineman that he was a priority target under the new staff.

In the end, NU did exactly that. The Big Red successfully fended off a late push from Iowa and secured a commitment from one of the state's top offensive line prospects. For a program that has made keeping in-state talent home a point of emphasis, Kitrell's decision represents another important win.

100% committed to the University of Nebraska!!! 🔴⚪️



All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!! @AGBluejayFball @HuskerFootball @GeepWade pic.twitter.com/ZwYB6RuXK8 — Barrett Kitrell (@BarrettK54) June 22, 2026

Family Ties

The three-star interior offensive lineman isn't the first Kitrell to join the Big Red. His father, Barry, played for Nebraska from 1984 to 1988. Barry began as a walk-on and earned a varsity letter for the Big Eight champion Huskers as a fifth-year senior to end his career. More recently, Barrett's brother Bo was a reserve fullback and tight end for the Huskers from 2014 to 2018.

Under Rhule, NU has been more than willing to add players whose fathers were alumni of the program. Not only does it help the culture of his team, but several of these players have contributed on the field.

Other Husker legacies currently on the team include sophomore wide receiver Quinn Clark, sophomore defensive back Caleb Benning, and incoming freshman wide receiver Maurice Purify II.

NU's Impressive Offensive Line Class

Nebraska's coaching staff has made no secret of its desire to continue building the offensive line from the ground up, and the 2027 recruiting class reflects that in droves.

With Kitrell included, the Huskers hold commitments from five offensive linemen in the cycle. While there's still plenty of time before signing day, the group is shaping up to be one of the strongest offensive line classes NU has assembled in years.

The foundation was laid in September of 2025 when Millard North standout Matt Erickson became the third commitment in the class. Listed at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Erickson remained committed through the coaching change and started things off for the Big Red.

Months later, Nebraska caught fire on the recruiting trail. Four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma committed on May 20, followed by Grayson (GA) teammate KD Jones just one day later. The pair gave the Huskers a significant boost up front and continued the emphasis on the Peach State within the class.

Fellow Georgia native Timi Aliu announced his commitment on May 25. The four-star offensive tackle chose the Huskers over Georgia, Florida, Syracuse, and more. Until today, he was the most recent addition to the trenches that Wade and Lonnie Teasley had made.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Barrett Kitrell has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 275 IOL chose the Cornhuskers over Iowa and Tennessee



“I’m staying home! GBR!”⁰https://t.co/VBtJs8zRUp pic.twitter.com/IGZW0WUT2X — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

What Kitrell's Commitment Means

Despite the Big Red getting in later on in Kitrell's recruitment, their efforts paid off. The three-star interior offensive lineman saw his stock rise significantly over the past few months and began picking up offers from several other Power Four schools.

NU secured a commitment from a player they believe is just scratching the surface of his potential, and Wade and Teasley made him feel like a priority. Nebraska has now locked down five of the top seven players in the state in the 2027 cycle and may not be done yet.

The offensive line appears to be in good hands, and that will bode well in the eyes of fans and coaches alike. The Huskers' five-star quarterback has a nice contingent of blockers joining him next fall, and NU's staff can now shift its focus back to remaining positions of need.