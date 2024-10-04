Nebraska Football 'Chasing 3' Documentary Showcases Javin Wright's Rehab, Return
Nebraska football linebacker Javin Wright has not had the senior season he was expecting.
The sixth-year linebacker received harsh news in mid-August, as he had been ruled out indefinitely with "health condition" that coach Matt Rhule shared with media during a press conference on Aug. 18. The preseason projected starter had missed time earlier in his career due to a blood clot issue sustained in 2021, where the Arizona native underwent surgery to correct the issue.
Thankfully for the Huskers and Wright, last year's second-leading tackler was allowed to return not only to practice but game-action against Purdue last week, aiding Nebraska to a 28-10 victory in their first road game of the 2024 season. Nebraska football's in-season documentary series "Chasing 3" recorded the rehabilitation and recovery Wright went through in the latest episode released on Wednesday night.
Around 16 minutes into the episode, Rhule is seen explaining to the team following the Huskers' loss to Illinois how their preparation will be different leading into their first road game and after a defeat. The coach added that the defense would do a "Thursday walk, fast Friday" to allow Wright a chance to practice leading into the contest. He continued in saying that "there is a chance" Wright could play against Purdue.
The senior linebacker not only played, but aided in Nebraska's road win. He notched three tackles - including a solo stop - to prevent any first half scoring from the Boilermakers. Rhule finished his comments towards Wright in the meeting saying, "(I'm) glad to have you back."
The scene changes to an on-campus location of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing program building located at UNL's Health Center. Wright is seen walking through the facility, sharing that it is the "last blood test."
"I got the blood clot in my right leg, and they sat me down for a couple of weeks so I was out - not reallly doing anything," Wright said in the documentary. "Everyone was wondering what was going on."
Wright shared the struggle of his time away from football practices and playing on game days, saying that the "weeks were really rough." The linebacker was shown standing idly watching practices, walking around with teammates during drills, and walking along the sideline for the past four games of the season.
"I couldn't tell you everyday was perfect, everyday was positive. I'm glad that I had the support system and the friends that I had," Wright said.
"It takes a team. It takes a village," Director of Football Rehabilitation Drew Hamblin said. "Whether it is our doctors diagnosing it, or our ultrasound techs doing it. Then, once we do get that diagnosis, having coach Rhule and the resources we do here, just being able to send him down to North Carolina to see specialists."
"They gave me a timeline," Wright said. "We worked some stuff out. He helped me make a plan, I followed the plan - now I'm at the end of it."
Wright was shown walking through the facility again, having to do another blood draw before preparing for practice. He added that he used to be "super nervous" working with needles, but got used to it over time. Hamblin continued that keeping Wright's "mentals about him" was a "work in progress", but the tedious process resulted in his return.
"If you mess up, you might not be able to come back," Wright said about his recovery process. "It was a heck of a process. I'm glad we are reaching the end of it."
Wright added that he is "getting healthier" and that "everything is going great." He was allowed to return to practice five days prior to the Purdue game, being designated in his return with a green jersey. The linebacker added in the documentary that he has higher expectations than just returning to play.
"People expect me to come back and just be here. No, I'm not trying to just be here - I'm trying to be better than I was last year," Wright said. "Going out there, being more deliberate, more physical. Figuring out ways to get the edge that week and being my best on Saturdays."
Teammate Mikai Gbayor shared that it was great to see his friend back on the field, and that Wright has been fighting to get back on the practice field regularly. A clip from the series shows Wright eager to jump into a practice rep, shouting at a coach off-screen "just one."
Wright hopes to aid the Blackshirts in clamping down on Rutgers' offensive attack on Saturday, bringing back his 51 total tackles and two interceptions from 2023. The Huskers host the Scarlet Knights from Memorial Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. CDT, with television coverage on FS1.
Watch the latest episode of the "Chasing 3" series below.
MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: Washington vs. No. 10 Michigan
MORE: The Go Big Redcast: Sizing Up Unbeaten Rutgers and More
MORE: Leyla Blackwell Delivers for Nebraska Volleyball in Sweep of Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Football Preview: Rutgers
MORE: I-80 Club: What Will We Learn About Nebraska the Next Two Weeks?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.