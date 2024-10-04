NU Regents Green-Light Beer at Nebraska Football, Volleyball
The Nebraska Board of Regents approved a measure to allow alcohol sales at all Husker sporting events, including football games at Memorial Stadium and volleyball matches at the Devaney Center.
By a 7-1 vote, the regents approved a proposal for beer, liquor and wine at Nebraska athletic events in campus facilities. Previously, alcohol sales were approved at Husker baseball at Haymarket Park, NU softball at Bowlin Stadium and Nebraska basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But this new measure allows alcohol sales at all sporting events, beginning in the fall of 2025.
This brings Nebraska in line with the rest of the Big Ten, as the other 17 schools allow alcohol sales at football games. It also brings NU in line with other Division I programs in the state. Alcohol is sold at Creighton men’s basketball, Omaha hockey, men’s and women’s basketball and other events.
