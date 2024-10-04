All Huskers

NU Regents Green-Light Beer at Nebraska Football, Volleyball

Nebraska football will join the rest of the Big Ten Conference in allowing beer sales at games.

Nate Rohr

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers flag is waved after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers flag is waved after a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Nebraska Board of Regents approved a measure to allow alcohol sales at all Husker sporting events, including football games at Memorial Stadium and volleyball matches at the Devaney Center.

By a 7-1 vote, the regents approved a proposal for beer, liquor and wine at Nebraska athletic events in campus facilities. Previously, alcohol sales were approved at Husker baseball at Haymarket Park, NU softball at Bowlin Stadium and Nebraska basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But this new measure allows alcohol sales at all sporting events, beginning in the fall of 2025.

This brings Nebraska in line with the rest of the Big Ten, as the other 17 schools allow alcohol sales at football games. It also brings NU in line with other Division I programs in the state. Alcohol is sold at Creighton men’s basketball, Omaha hockey, men’s and women’s basketball and other events.

Published
Nate Rohr
NATE ROHR

Nate Rohr was recently hired as the sports director at KLIN Lincoln and serves as a co-host of the "LNK Today with Jack and Friends" morning show, as well as the "Friday Husker Tailgate". He adds those duties to his work as the play-by-play voice of Nebraska Softball and public address voice of Nebraska Football home games at Memorial Stadium. He has also done public address announcing for the Omaha Storm Chasers, Omaha men's and women's basketball, and play-by-play broadcasting for high school football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball in the state of Nebraska. He lives in Omaha with his wife, Ellie, and his children, Bobby, Lena and Mattie.

