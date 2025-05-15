Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Discusses Peer Recruiting Offensive Linemen
The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their top target in the 2027 recruiting class with four-star Trae Taylor. Taylor is one of the few quarterbacks in the class to already have a decision made, which has given the Huskers an edge that not many have in peer recruiting. Players will be more likely to jump in the boat now than ever, as they already know who their QB leader is, and they know they have a dang good one.
Taylor is targeting many players on the recruiting scene, including a number of skill position players, but he has also made it a point to go after more bodies up front. Taylor, like any quarterback, will need to be protected before he can make a play.
Taylor named two targets publicly as he is looking to add in the 2027 class. Taylor named St. Joseph Ogden High School four-star from Illinois, Cameron Wagner, as an option, as well as Mason Halliman from Lincoln Way East High School in Nebraska.
Taylor caught up with HuskerMax to discuss why he is targeting those two specially.
"For Cameron (Wagner) and Mason (Halliman) it’s easy. Two kids from the same state as me who are really good at what they do. Why would I not feel most comfortable with them up front," Taylor stated to HuskerMax.
Taylor also told HuskerMax that he will be looking to bring Kennedy Brown to Lincoln with him as well. Brown has been a priority target for the staff since around the time they offered him.
