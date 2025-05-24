All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Engages in Online Peer Recruiting with Ellis McGaskin

Trae Taylor is now targeting one of the nation's best linebackers in the 2027 recruiting class.

Caleb Sisk

Williamson High School linebacker Ellis McGaskin
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been attempting to land the top prospects in both the 2026 and 2027 recruiting class. This includes four-star quarterback Trae Taylor who committed to the Big Red earlier this month.

Taylor has been helping the staff peer recruit, and he is planning to up the ante by going to Lincoln as part of a visit and camp to peer recruit some of the better prospects. Someone now on his mind for peer recruiting after his X post announcing he would be attending the camp to compete and peer recruit is four-star (247Sports Composite) linebacker Ellis McGaskin.

McGaskin is a top-80 player in the 2027 recruiting class. He currently ranks as the 78th prospect and attends Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama. McGaskin saw the post that Taylor made, which led him to reply with the eye-looking emojis.

Taylor responded, "My guy no need to watch when you can come be apart of this."

This led to another set of responses with McGaskin claiming he needs to set up a visit, and Taylor responding, telling him to let him know how he can help.

The Cornhuskers have the chance to build one of their better classes in the country after the commitment of Taylor. With his peer recruiting and the history of Nebraska, anything is possible.

Caleb Sisk
Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.