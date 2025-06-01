Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Releases Statement Ahead of Husker Camp
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hosting a camp Sunday that will be headlined by some of their underclassmen targets, including their lone 2027 commit, Trae Taylor.
Taylor is a positioned five-star quarterback commit from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, who committed to the Huskers over schools such as Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M, and others. Taylor has had his sights set on this camp for quite some time, as he announced he would be attending it weeks after he committed to the Huskers.
The Husker commit took to social media to release a statement before he competes in the camp on June 1.
"Great morning to be a Husker," Taylor stated on his X account. "Looking forward to competing with future Huskers like myself. Again come show why @HuskerFootball is so special if you have time today. If you see me around Lincoln please introduce yourself. Last please go follow IG account. There are things I can post there that I can’t here."
Taylor has made it crystal clear that he is hopeful for the coaching staff to get an even better feel than before on how he could fit in during his college career with the Cornhuskers. He is also looking to help the staff out with peer recruiting as he competes in what could be his biggest off-season showing thus far.
