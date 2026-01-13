Nebraska Makes Final 6 for Fast-Rising California Offensive Lineman

Nebraska’s push into California continues to gain traction, and the latest sign comes from Turlock standout Avery Michael, who included the Huskers in his newly released top six. The 6-foot-5 junior has surged onto recruiting boards after a breakout season that drew a wave of Power Four offers, and his stock shows no signs of slowing.

With his frame, movement skills and upward trajectory, Michael has quickly become one of the West Coast’s most intriguing offensive line prospects, and Nebraska is firmly in the fight.

Nebraska finds itself battling some of college football’s heaviest hitters as Michael trims his list, with Oregon, USC, Washington, Michigan and Cal all joining the Huskers in the final group. It’s a field loaded with national brands, West Coast pull and proven offensive‑line development, yet Nebraska has stayed firmly in the conversation.

While each program brings its own appeal, the Huskers have positioned themselves as a legitimate contender as Michael moves deeper into his recruitment.

Michael is a 6‑foot‑5, 265‑pound offensive tackle at Turlock High School in California's Central Valley. Rated an 86 overall by 247Sports, he sits at No. 60 among offensive tackles nationally and has emerged as one of California’s (No. 93) ascending young linemen.

Nebraska offers Michael a blend of opportunity, development and fit that’s hard to ignore, especially under new offensive line coach Geep Wade, whose track record with young linemen is one of the strongest selling points in the Huskers’ pitch.

Nebraska makes a compelling case for Michael because the program offers both opportunity and fit at a level few others can match. The Huskers are rebuilding their offensive line with long‑term pieces, creating a clear path for a high‑upside prospect like Michael to make an early impact rather than sit behind multiple years of entrenched starters.

His frame, athleticism and developmental ceiling align well with what the staff wants in its future tackles. On top of that, Wade’s system is built around mobility, leverage and technical consistency, traits Michael already shows in flashes. His athletic profile fits the modern Big Ten tackle mold Wade prefers, making Nebraska a match for his skill set and long‑term growth.

Under Wade, Michael would step into a development environment built to maximize his natural tools from the moment he arrives on campus. Wade is known for emphasizing the fundamentals, footwork, hand placement and balance, all areas where Michael already flashes upside, giving him a strong foundation to make an early jump with consistent coaching.

Physically, his 6‑foot‑5 frame and room to add mass make him an ideal fit for a college strength program, and Wade’s track record shows that his linemen typically gain functional power without losing the athleticism that makes them special. It’s a combination that positions Michael to grow quickly and potentially become one of the more polished young linemen in the room.

Nebraska’s long‑term vision up front creates a real opportunity for Michael to become more than just another addition. He could be a foundational piece. The staff is building its future offensive line around young, high‑upside prospects, and Michael fits that blueprint as well as anyone.

If he chooses the Huskers, he has the chance to grow into a multi‑year starter and one of the players who help redefine what the unit looks like in the years ahead.

