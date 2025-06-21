Nebraska Priority 4-Star OT Claude Mpouma Sets Commitment Date
Nebraska football could have another offensive lineman commit by the end of the month.
Claude Mpouma, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class, has announced his decision date. The 6-foot-7, 308-pound prospect announced this week that his commitment will be made on June 29.
Mpouma is deciding between Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, and Auburn. Those are the five schools that made his finalists list earlier this month.
While 247Sports and Rivals have not logged any predictions or crystal balls, On3 lists Nebraska as the leader to land Mpouma. The Huskers are at 33% from the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by 23.4% for Auburn and 20.1% for Florida.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins says Mpouma has a "monster ceiling".
"Light on his feet and will find ways to cover the corner with his raw athleticism as he can dance to the tune of different pass rushers," Ivins said. "Plays a bit upright at times, but has displayed the ability to get low in a three-point stance. More notably, can fire off the ball with some urgency when convicted in his assignment."
Mpouma has visited Auburn, Florida, and Nebraska this month, with the Huskers getting the latest in-person look this weekend. Husker 2027 quarterback commit and peer recruiting extraordinaire Trae Taylor posted a picture with Mpouma on Friday, calling him a "future 1st round draft pick."
According to the 247Sports Composite, Mpouma is the No. 14 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 5 player in Illinois.
Nebraska's 2026 class is currently six commits deep, with two offensive lineman: Hayden Ainsworth and Rex waterman. The other commits are tight end Luke Sorensen, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola. If he committed to NU, Mpouma would become the highest-rated recruit in the class.
