Offensive Lineman Kelvin Obot Commits to Utah Over Nebraska, Oregon
After picking up a pair of offensive lineman commitments on Monday, another decided to go elsewhere on Tuesday.
Kelvin Obot, a four-star offensive tackle from Idaho, committed to Utah. He made the announcement on social media.
A 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect out of Fruitland, Idaho, Obot chose the Utes over Nebraska, Oregon, and Michigan.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Obot is the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation and top prospect in Idaho. He's No. 131 overall.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins calls Obot an "upside corner protector".
"Athletic offensive tackle that has proven to be no match for Gem State-based competition over the years," Ivins said. "Displays favorable reaction skills and body control as he’s light on his feet and frequently in balance. Quick out of a two-point stance as he tries to establish a wide base in his run sets. Patient in pass protection as he gains depth before engaging targets with well-timed strikes. Can get to his spot on backside cutoffs and has the range to climb and reach linebackers on zone blocks."
Nebraska's 2026 class remains at 11 commitments for the moment, including four offensive linemen: four-star tackle Claude Mpouma, three-star tackle Rex Waterman, and three-star interior linemen Leon Noil Jr. and Hayden Ainsworth.
