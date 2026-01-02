College Football National Championship Odds: Ole Miss Getting No Respect
There were two huge upsets in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Miami Hurricanes took down the defending champions, Ohio State, and Ole Miss won its rematch with the SEC champion, the Georgia Bulldogs.
Miami, Ole Miss, Indiana, and Oregon are the four teams that remain in the race for the 2025-26 college football national championship. Now that we're on to the semifinals, let's take a look at the latest odds to win it all.
College Football National Championship Odds
- Indiana +128
- Oregon +315
- Miami +320
- Ole Miss +580
Indiana Set as New Favorite
Despite beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, Indiana was still second on the odds list behind the Buckeyes heading into the quarterfinals. Now, with Ohio State sent home, Indiana has taken over as the betting favorite at +128, an implied probability of 43.86% of winning its first national championship in the sport.
The Hoosiers have a tough matchup ahead of them in the semifinals, taking on the Oregon Ducks, who are fresh off an impressive win against Texas Tech. Indiana defeated Oregon by a score of 30-20 back on October 11th.
Ole Miss Getting No Respect
There's a significant gap in the odds list between the third and fourth teams. Miami is listed at +320, but Ole Miss comes in at +580, giving the Rebels an implied probability of just 14.71% to win the national championship, despite being only two wins away.
The story with Ole Miss is that its head coach from this season, Lane Kiffin, has already left the team to take the LSU job. The players on the team have rallied around the interim head coach, Pete Golding, and have now ripped off two playoff wins, including a victory against the SEC champion, Georgia.
Ole Miss is the only SEC team left in the playoff. Should we be giving the Rebels a bit more respect?
