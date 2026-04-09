Nebraska Commit Tay Ellis Reaffirms Commitment by Shutting Down His Recruitment

Nebraska just got a firm answer from Antayvious Ellis on where things stand.

After weeks of speculation surrounding his commitment, the three-star wide receiver took to social media to make it clear. Ellis has shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the Huskers, ending contact with other programs and canceling future visits.

The decision reflects the relationships he has built within the Big Red's 2027 class and reinforces his place in the group. It also gives Nebraska added stability as they continue to build towards a top 10 haul.

Here's how Ellis reached that decision and what it means for Matt Rhule and company moving forward.

I am officially shutting down my recruitment , and won’t be taking any other visit!…❤️🌽 #GBR — Antayvious “Tay” Ellis✝️ (@AntayviousEllis) April 9, 2026

What led up to the announcement

Backtracking to November of last year, Ellis committed to the Big Red. At the time, he became the fourth prospect to do so and just the second out-of-state recruit. Fast forward to now, and the Huskers have seven verbal pledges and appear to be nearing a summer riddled with more. Even so, several of those already committed were expected to continue exploring their options.

Before Wednesday, Ellis fit within the group. But after shutting down his recruitment, he no longer does. It caught the national media a bit by surprise, knowing the three-star pass-catcher was just in Miami for the Hurricanes' “Spring Ball Splash" event on April 4. Coming out of his time in Coral Gables, the Husker commit appeared to have enjoyed his time. However, in the end, it proved not enough to sway his decision to play collegiately in Lincoln.

Now, remaining firm on that November commitment, Ellis is expected to finish out his prep career at Millard South (NE). He will also be joined by four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor at the school. The two will look to bring the second state championship in as many years to the Patriots program.

How it affects Nebraska's recruiting class

Ellis’ decision to shut down his recruitment also reinforces his expected in-state move. Four of Nebraska’s seven commits in the 2027 class are now set to finish their prep careers in the Omaha metro area. With Lincoln less than an hour away, that proximity allows for frequent campus visits and continued peer recruiting throughout the cycle's entirety.

More importantly, Ellis and Taylor are not typical in-state recruits. Both are nationally recruited prospects. Ellis, a three-star, holds offers from 36 Division I programs, including Ohio State, Miami, and Notre Dame. Taylor is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class and has the potential to rise further with a strong senior season.

Their expected move reflects a broader shift in recruiting strategy. For the Big Red, it strengthens stability within the class. For the players, it creates more opportunities for financial gain. Proximity to campus allows for stronger relationships with the staff while also increasing exposure to NIL opportunities with local businesses. In short, it's a win-win for both sides.

Current 2027 Class

During the Huskers' spring ball period, they stayed busy playing host to dozens of top recruits within the 2027 and even 2028 classes. Even so, their focus largely leans on the prior. With seven pledges already locked in, NU is expected to compete for a top 10 haul; however, doing so will be harder than it looks.

Once ranked as high as sixth, Nebraska's recruiting class has since slid back to No. 13. With Ellis shutting down his recruitment, it assures the group will not fall further on his accord. Still, the staff will have their work cut out for them to get the job done. The 2026 cycle, which included a dozen recruits, finished ranked 106th nationally, and they'll need to make up for that. 2027 is their opportunity to do so.

Current 2027 Commits:

Trae Taylor- Quarterback (No. 37 overall) Tory Pittman III- Safety (No. 102 overall) Amir Brown- Running Back (NR) Antayvious Ellis- Wide Receiver (NR) Matt Erickson- Offensive Tackle (NR) Jayden Travers- Defensive Tackle (NR) Kaden Howard- Wide Receiver (NR)

Nebraska's Wide Receiver Board Following Ellis' Decision

The Big Red already has two pass-catchers committed in the class: Ellis and Kaden Howard of Miami Palmetto (FL). Both prospects are slightly undersized, yet versatile in their role. NU is expected to continue looking for big-bodied wide receivers to round out the positional haul.

The transfer portal is an option, too. Something Nebraska has shown more than willing to explore at the wideout position under the current staff. Still, with Taylor in line to, at some point, assume the QB1 role for the Huskers, Rhule and company believe they can parlay that into a top recruit.

Other 2027 Pass-Catchers on Nebraska's Board:

Future Roster at Wide Receiver