The Significance Behind Nebraska's Four Top-100 Commits in the 2027 Class

The Huskers have caught fire on the recruiting trail, and it's beginning to put the 2027 recruiting class in rare company.

After the commitment Monday of four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor of Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh, Nebraska has four verbally committed prospects in the top 100 of the Rivals Industry rankings.

On its own, that's an impressive accomplishment. But it becomes even more significant when you realize the Big Red haven't signed a class with four top-100 recruits since 2005, when names like Marlon Lucky and Ndamukong Suh headlined the haul.

Here's a look back at how NU's top-100 recruits from the 2005 cycle panned out, along with what the milestone could mean for Matt Rhule's 2027 class.

Marlon Lucky looks for running room against Oklahoma State defender Ricky Price. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Standard Nebraska Is Chasing

NU's 2005 class remains arguably the program's best haul of the modern recruiting era. Headlined by five-star running back Marlon Lucky, Nebraska signed 14 blue-chip recruits.

By signing day, the class finished ranked No. 10 nationally and included 32 signees. Following a 5-6 campaign in 2004, head coach Bill Callahan appeared to have the program headed in the right direction, on the recruiting trail, at the very least.

Lucky, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect, was joined by Leon Jackson (No. 38), Ndamukong Suh (No. 44), and Phillip Dillard (No. 64) as top-100 recruits. The class also featured four additional players ranked in the top 150: Zach Potter (No. 102), Harrison Beck (No. 103), Rodney Picou (No. 124), and Chris Brooks (No. 132).

Of the four top-100 recruits, three went on to finish their collegiate careers in Lincoln. Lucky eventually signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent, while Dillard (New York Giants) was drafted in the fourth round and Suh became the No. 2 overall pick (Detroit Lions). Leon Jackson transferred after the 2026 season.

Trae Taylor is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class. | @trae6taylo/IG

How the 2027 Class Stacks Up

Expecting the 2027 class to produce another Ndamukong Suh is unfair, but several of Nebraska's commits do have NFL potential. Five-star quarterback Trae Taylor arguably has the highest ceiling. In June, he was named the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Per Rivals, he's currently regarded as the No. 38 overall prospect nationally.

Joining him are four-star safety Tory Pittman III (No. 50), four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma (No. 89), and four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor (No. 90). NU now has four top-100 prospects pledged and a total of eight blue-chip recruits. Unlike the 2005 cycle, however, the Huskers do not currently have another commit ranked in the top 150.

After Khalil Taylor's commitment Monday evening, the Big Red's 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 18 nationally, according to Rivals. With 22 verbal commitments in hand, the Huskers are largely done making additions. The focus now shifts to keeping the class intact while continuing to pursue a handful of flip targets.

The Hard Part Starts Now

What Callahan's staff accomplished in 2005 helped lay the foundation for Nebraska's success over the next five seasons. From 2006 to 2010, the Huskers went 41-24, appeared in three Big 12 championship games, and won three division titles.

That doesn't guarantee similar success for the 2027 cycle, but it does suggest NU is headed in the right direction under Matt Rhule. The challenge, however, is much different than it was two decades ago. NIL, revenue sharing, and the transfer portal have flipped roster management on its head. Unlike Callahan and Bo Pelini, Rhule must not only recruit elite talent, but also retain it year after year.

Landing commitments is the first step. Keeping those players in the class, developing them once they arrive in Lincoln, and ultimately winning games with them is what comes next.

If signing day were today, the Huskers would secure their highest-ranked recruiting class since 2019. On paper, they've positioned themselves to continue trending up. Regardless, one thing is clear: Rhule will be judged not by the ranking of this class, but by his staff's ability to maximize its potential in the years to come.

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