Nebraska's Top Remaining 2027 Recruiting Targets as June Comes to a Close

After a busy month on the recruiting trail, attention now turns to the few who remain.

Entering June, Nebraska had already secured 10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, but plenty of work remained. To the staff's credit, they got it done. As of June 23, the Huskers have added 11 commitments in just 23 days — more than many expected, to say the least.

The class, now ranked No. 18 nationally according to 247Sports, includes nine blue-chip recruits. But who's left?

Here's a look at the top remaining targets on NU's recruiting board, including expected commitment dates and where the Huskers stand heading into July.

The 2027 Haul (As of June 23)

The Huskers' 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be the most impressive haul of the Matt Rhule era, headlined by the No. 1 quarterback in the country, per 247Sports. Currently ranked No. 18 nationally, Nebraska appears well-positioned to challenge for a top 15 finish before all is said and done.

Offensively, quarterback, running back, and the offensive line have seemingly secured their guys. Defensively, tackle, edge, and linebacker are expected to be wrapped up as well.

Remaining positions of need include an additional wide receiver, a defensive back, and potentially a five-star offensive lineman and tight end.

Nebraska Commits in 2027 Cycle:

Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings 🔥



Who will finish as the No. 1 ranked 2027 class? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uaErPMLXFs — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 23, 2026

Nebraska has done most of its heavy lifting. Now, attention turns to the handful of prospects who could determine whether this class finishes within the top 10.

Here's who those prospects are.

Albert Simien- Interior Offensive Line (★★★★★)

The Huskers hosted Albert Simien over the weekend of June 5. At the time, they had already secured four offensive line commitments in the 2027 class; however, the opportunity to add a five-star to the room was and still is a no-brainer for the staff.

Unlike the recruitments of Jordan Agbanoma, Timi Aliu, and the rest of the bunch, Simien's recruitment remains in the air. This summer, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 cycle took official visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

NU was always viewed as a long shot, but never entirely out of the race. The Huskers have hosted Simien five times and did enough to remain in the conversation till the very end. Still, with a decision expected later this week, Nebraska does not appear to be among the favorites.

Instead, the race appears to be largely down to Texas A&M and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish received the final official visit of the summer, and the No. 14 overall prospect in the country is expected to announce his pledge in the coming days. Things could change, but with the addition of Barrett Kitrell, the Huskers likely knew what Simien's pecking order was and pivoted as a result.

Ahmad Hudson- Tight End (★★★★★)

Ahmad Hudson committed to LSU on May 3. Since then, however, Nebraska has remained heavily involved.

The nation's No. 1 tight end made a surprise official visit to Lincoln over the weekend of June 5 despite already being pledged to the Tigers. In the days that followed, Hudson changed several of his social media profile pictures to images of himself in Nebraska gear.

Exactly what it meant remains unclear. Shortly thereafter, Hudson took an official visit to LSU, and his commitment status has still not changed. It's also worth noting that the Husker-themed profile pictures have disappeared.

At this point, there are more questions than answers. What is clear is that NU has not stopped recruiting Hudson, and there's little reason to believe the staff will do so anytime soon. Until signing day, the Huskers appear likely to remain in contact with the five-star recruit. Time will tell if the juice is worth the squeeze.

Matthew Gregory- Wide Receiver (★★★★)

Four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory of Owen J. Roberts High School (PA) visited Nebraska over the weekend of June 5. At the time, the nation's No. 22 pass-catcher was heavily favored to land with the Big Red.

However, as things played out, Gregory ultimately chose UCLA. The decision came as a surprise to most, particularly given the momentum NU appeared to have built down the stretch.

Several of those close to the recruitment believe NIL played a significant role in the Bruins' late push. Regardless, the result forced the Huskers to expand their board.

By all indications, Gregory's recruitment appears to be over. Even so, his decision serves as a reminder that wide receiver remains one of the few positions where the Huskers are still looking to add another impact player before the cycle comes to a close.

Kobe Rhymes- Linebacker (★★★★)

The Huskers' linebacker board has shifted a noteworthy amount over the last month. However, as things currently stand, Nebraska has two commitments at the position in the 2027 recruiting class.

Originally, four-star linebacker Kobe Rhymes of North Kansas City High School (MO) appeared to be the top target on NU's board. Before committing to Missouri in early June, he was widely viewed as one of the staff's top targets overall.

Rhymes took an official visit to Lincoln less than a week after announcing his pledge to the Tigers, giving Nebraska one final opportunity to change his mind. However, nothing appears to have come from the trip.

Rhymes doesn't currently appear to be a realistic flip candidate for the Big Red, though it is worth noting the Huskers flipped three-star linebacker Caleb Green away from the Tigers later in the month. With that, Nebraska is likely done at the position group this cycle.

Khalil Taylor- Wide Receiver (★★★★)

Following Matthew Gregory's decision to commit to UCLA, Nebraska appeared to place an even greater emphasis on its remaining targets at wide receiver. One of the biggest names still on the board is four-star pass-catcher Khalil Taylor.

The No. 13 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, was long viewed as a Penn State lean. However, NU has quietly begun pushing towards the top, thanks in large part to Taylor's relationship with Husker quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

That connection helped get the Pennsylvania native to Lincoln for an official visit over the weekend of June 19. By all accounts, the trip went well and left Taylor with a difficult decision over the coming days.

The Nittany Lions are still widely considered the favorite heading into his July 6 commitment date. Time will tell whether it's enough, but Nebraska appears to have entered the decision with more momentum than many expected a few weeks ago.

Kyler Kuhn- Interior Offensive Line (★★★★)

The Huskers hosted four-star interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn of St. Pius X High School (MO) over the weekend of June 12. Entering the summer, Nebraska had established itself as one of the top contenders in his recruitment alongside Iowa and Missouri.

Kuhn, along with Barrett Kitrell, took official visits to both Iowa City and Lincoln over a two-week stretch. The two were never considered a package deal, but their recruitments became intertwined as each program attempted to secure commitments from both prospects.

In the end, Kitrell chose Nebraska, while Kuhn elected to stay home and commit to Missouri. Although the Huskers ultimately went 1-for-2, the outcome could've been far worse.

Perhaps the most notable development is that Iowa missed on both recruits. NU secured its in-state product, while Missouri managed to do the same. For the Huskers, that's a result they'll gladly take.

Losing Kuhn stings, particularly given the momentum Nebraska had built down the stretch. Even so, the offensive line haul arguably remains the headliner of the class, and frankly, it was a commitment they could afford to lose.

Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield- Cornerback (★★★)

Outside of the offensive line, NU's defensive back additions are among the strongest in the 2027 cycle. Following his official visit over the weekend of June 12, three-star cornerback Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield of The First Academy (FL) has the potential to become the latest addition to the star-studded room.

Whitfield already has several connections to Nebraska's program. Most notably, the 5-foot-11 defensive back was a high school teammate of current Husker Danny Odem and has also competed alongside Trae Taylor on the 7-on-7 circuit. Those relationships have helped the Huskers become a team to watch in his recruitment.

For the longest time, Florida was viewed as the team to beat. However, the Huskers appear to have gained significant momentum following Whitfield's trip to Lincoln. Heading into July, Nebraska has given itself a real chance to pull the Sunshine State prospect out of the Gators' grip.

Whitfield is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 6. UF likely remains the team to beat, but the Big Red has positioned itself well. Time will tell if it's enough, but Nebraska and Addison Williams have a chance to add their sixth defensive back in the 2027 cycle over the coming weeks.